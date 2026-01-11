Mohamed Salah hits goal milestone quicker than Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo as Liverpool star becomes a centurion with Egypt at Africa Cup of Nations

Salah is a legend in his homeland, but has been told that he needs to win the Africa Cup of Nations in order to become a continental icon. Ex-Nigeria star Jay-Jay Okocha has told Channel 4: “In Africa you might win whatever trophy with your club, if you don’t win anything for your nation, they don’t regard you as a legend.
His fellow countryman, former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, added: “This man here will be looking to get his hand on this tournament because he hasn’t won it. You can talk about the Premier League and the Champions League, but he has to win the AFCON.”
Salah, who has claimed domestic and continental titles with Liverpool, is pleased with what he has seen from Egypt in their AFCON quest. He said of battling past Ivorian opposition: “It was a perfect win, but as I said before, we are fighting for our country.
“Hopefully we go through the next game as well, it’s against a tough opponent, but we will give our best. We are fighting so hard, you can see the players, nobody is holding anything back. We are just carrying on.”