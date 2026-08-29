Jaissle off the mark! Newcastle beat Tottenham as Elanga and Wissa strike at Spurs
Elanga breaks the deadlock in North London
This fixture maintained its proud, unbroken streak of producing goals in every Premier League meeting since the 1992 revamp, courtesy of a brilliant 62nd-minute breakthrough. £52m summer signing Nico Gonzalez provided the spark on his Newcastle debut, playing a key role in setting up the opening goal after his arrival from Manchester City.
Gonzalez picked out Amar Dedic, whose sharp header picked out Anthony Elanga in space. Building on his goal against Liverpool the previous weekend, the Swedish international calmly created room inside the area - elegantly turning away from former Newcastle teammate Sandro Tonali before drilling a precise low strike home.
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Wissa doubles the advantage for the Magpies
Newcastle put the game effectively beyond reach for a struggling Tottenham side just 10 minutes later with a moment of brilliant execution. A well-placed corner saw Nick Woltemade outjump the Spurs defense to nod the set-piece back across the penalty box into the path of Yoane Wissa, who finished with flair to double the visitors' lead.
The defeat condemned Tottenham to an unwanted piece of history. According to Opta, Spurs have now failed to score while losing their opening two matches of a league campaign for the first time in 52 years, echoing a dismal start not seen since the 1974-75 season.
Marmoush misses as Spurs struggle for goals
It could have been a very different afternoon for Roberto De Zerbi's side had they taken their chances while the scoreline was still level. Tottenham striker Omar Marmoush, making his debut on loan from Manchester City, had one of the best chances when it was 0-0, but somehow dragged his sidefooted effort wide from the edge of the six-yard box despite being left completely unmarked.
Despite spending over £350 million this summer to overhaul their squad following last season's dismal campaign - where they narrowly avoided relegation on the final day - Tottenham have endured a grim start to the new term. De Zerbi's side looked completely off the pace, building on a lackluster opening-day performance that saw them comfortably beaten 3-0 by Brentford.
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Tonali endures miserable reunion against former club
The day's compelling narrative centered on Tonali, facing Newcastle for the first time since his record-breaking £100m summer move to Tottenham following a three-year spell on Tyneside. It proved a miserable reunion for the Italian playmaker, who was subjected to relentless jeers from the traveling supporters with every touch.
The away end took obvious pleasure in mocking their former idol as he was replaced by Dominic Solanke with Newcastle comfortably 2-0 ahead, adding insult to injury on a night to forget for the midfielder.
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