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SOCCER NATIONS LEAGUE ITALY VS BELGIUMAFP
Yosua Arya

Mark van Bommel enjoys perfect start as Belgium end 52-year hoodoo against Italy to go top of Nations League group

M. van Bommel
Belgium
Italy
Italy vs Belgium
UEFA Nations League A

Mark van Bommel enjoyed a dream start to his tenure as Belgium manager after securing a historic 2-0 Nations League victory over Italy. The impressive triumph in Rome snapped a 52-year competitive winless streak against the Azzurri and propelled his side to the top of their group.

  • Dream debut for Van Bommel

    Van Bommel made a stunning return to management by leading Belgium to a fantastic 2-0 victory over Italy in the Nations League. The Dutchman had been out of the dugout for two years before taking on this demanding international role, but he showed no signs of rust.

    Much of the pre-match build-up focused heavily on Roberto Mancini's return to the Italian setup. However, it was the newly appointed Belgium boss who ultimately stole the spotlight at the Stadio Olimpico with a tactical masterclass. Goals from Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio ensured a highly memorable night for the visitors in Rome.

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    Total satisfaction from the boss

    The former Netherlands midfielder could not hide his absolute delight after watching his new squad execute his game plan so perfectly. Despite only having a few days to prepare the players, the team quickly adapted to his specific tactical demands.

    "II am 100 per cent happy and satisfied, although of course one can always improve too," Van Bommel told reporters. "We started work on Monday with the right hunger and intensity that we also saw on the field today. We worked on this 4-3-3 system for three days, it wasn’t a top performance, but we controlled the first half very well."

  • Ending a 52-year curse

    The impressive away victory carried immense historical weight for Belgium. It marked Belgium’s first competitive triumph against Italy since a hard-fought 2-1 European Championship play-off win all the way back in May 1972.

    Prior to this momentous clash, Italy boasted an incredibly strong unbeaten streak against the Belgians in competitive fixtures. The Azzurri had secured five victories and two draws over more than five decades of dominance.

    Reflecting on the second-half pressure, Van Bommel praised his team's resilience against the hosts, saying: "Italy pressed us better after the break and Senne Lammens made an incredible save. With the changes, we regained control of the match and Lukebakio’s wonderful goal sealed it, just like he did at San Siro against Milan."

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    Building on a historic star

    Van Bommel will now look to build on this incredibly solid foundation and refine his 4-3-3 system even further in the coming weeks. For Italy, the disappointing home defeat severely dampens the excitement surrounding Mancini’s highly anticipated return to the touchline. The Azzurri must quickly regroup and find tactical solutions before their next set of crucial international fixtures.

UEFA Nations League A
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
France crest
France
FRA
UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
Italy crest
Italy
ITA