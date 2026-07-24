Van Bommel officially appointed Belgium head coach; these two Dutchmen will assist him

Mark van Bommel is officially the new Belgium head coach. The Dutchman signed a contract with the KBVB on Friday until the end of the 2028 European Championship. Several familiar names will join him as assistants.

"I am incredibly pleased that Mark van Bommel and his assistants have agreed to take on this challenge. They are highly motivated and ambitious, and I am convinced that, thanks to their international experience – both as coaches and as players – they are excellently equipped to help our Red Devils continue to grow, achieve results and fulfil their full potential, both individually and as a team," enthuses sporting director Vincent Mannaert.

"It is a great honour to become Belgium head coach. I want to thank the Royal Belgian Football Association for the trust they are placing in me. Belgium have excellent players and enormous potential. Together with my technical staff, I want to build a team that are disciplined and ambitious, and have the courage to take on the very best," Van Bommel said after his appointment as head coach.

"Success is never guaranteed, but hard work, honesty and dedication are. We will do everything we can to help this team grow every day and make the Belgian people proud. I am looking forward to meeting the players, the staff and the supporters and starting this new chapter together," the Limburg coach added.

Boudewijn Zenden, Maarten Martens and Reinier Robbemond will assist Van Bommel with the Belgium national team. Last season, Martens was still working as AZ's head coach.

Van Bommel officially starts the job in Belgium on 15 August. Belgium then face, among others, France in the Nations League in September.