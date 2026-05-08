Fresh from securing their place in the Champions League final at the expense of Bayern, the PSG squad gathered at the prestigious Prunier restaurant near the Arc de Triomphe. The dinner, held on Thursday evening, was arranged by Enrique to mark his 56th birthday, but Le Parisienreports that the manager failed to attend his own event. Despite his absence, the players continued to celebrate their aggregate victory in Munich, enjoying a menu of seafood and caviar in the heart of the 16th arrondissement.
Luis Enrique ghosts his players! PSG boss celebrates Champions League heroes out to celebrate his birthday but doesn't show after Bayern Munich win
Luis Enrique snubs his own birthday celebration
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President lauds 'best decision' as PSG reach another final
If anyone at PSG deserves to be celebrated this week, it is Luis Enrique. The Spanish coach orchestrated a stunning two-legged victory against European powerhouse Bayern ahead of his birthday on Friday. After overpowering Vincent Kompany's side 5-4 in the first leg in Paris, the reigning continental champions completed the job in Munich on Wednesday. Ousmane Dembele's early goal put the French club in control of the affair, rendering Harry Kane's late strike for the hosts a mere consolation.
A second straight Champions League final appearance is a testament to the impact PSG's Spanish coach has had, with his side closing in on yet another Ligue 1 title this season, too. Even before his planned celebration with the squad, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was singing his praises this week, saying after Wednesday's game: "Luis Enrique is truly our best asset, the best, my best decision. I spoke with him for the last 15 years about signing him. He's a fantastic coach, the best coach in the world, but also as a person. It's incredible how he handles the day-to-day operations, the players, everything, even the media, which in France isn't always easy, but he's fantastic."
French history made with latest UCL final appearance
The qualification for the final in Budapest cements Enrique's legacy in the French capital, as he becomes the first coach to lead a French club to three European Cup finals. Furthermore, PSG have become the first side from France to reach two consecutive finals, a feat not seen by defending champions since Real Madrid's dominant run in 2018. Under Enrique’s stewardship, the Parisians have developed a formidable knockout record, winning their last eight two-legged Champions League ties while losing only twice in their previous 20 continental outings.
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Arsenal await French giants in Budapest
PSG now travel to Budapest for a historic showdown against Arsenal at the Puskas Arena on Saturday, May 30. Looking to become the first side in nearly a decade to retain the trophy, Enrique’s side face a formidable test against the Gunners in Hungary. The clash offers the Spaniard a chance to win his third personal Champions League title, solidifying a new era of French continental dominance after winning eight consecutive two-legged ties.