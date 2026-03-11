Kai Havertz 'sorry' for Bayer Leverkusen as contentious Arsenal penalty seals late Champions League draw

Speaking to DAZN after the final whistle, national player Havertz - who was returning to the BayArena for the first time since his departure in 2020 - admitted to mixed emotions regarding his crucial contribution in the dying minutes of the game.
"Penalty in the last minute are not always so easy. But these are the moments I have worked for years for, to be there in such moments. That's why I'm naturally happy. I am glad that I stepped up, glad that I scored. I am naturally sorry for the Leverkusen players. But that is football and I was happy," the forward explained.