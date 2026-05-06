Jose Mourinho meets with Florentino Perez to lay out conditions for Real Madrid return

The "Special One" could be set for a sensational sequel in the Spanish capital. According to reports from Esdiario and journalist Sergio Valentin, Mourinho and Perez have engaged in a video conference that lasted approximately one hour to discuss a potential return to the Real Madrid dugout.
The meeting reportedly included the presence of Mourinho’s long-term representative, Jorge Mendes, though the super-agent was said to be acting primarily as an observer. This direct line of communication comes at a time when pressure on the current coaching staff has reached breaking point following a disappointing campaign and mounting internal uncertainty.