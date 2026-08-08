'The poor guy arrived at a low physical level!' Jose Mourinho offers brutally honest Bernardo Silva verdict after Real Madrid debut

Real Madrid continued their preseason preparations with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Ferencvaros at the Ferencvaros Stadion. Mario Rivas opened the scoring in the 41st minute, nodding home a precise cross from Alexis Ciria following a corner. Early in the second half, Carlos Espi doubled the lead after a slick collective move involving Arda Guler and Fede Valverde.
Speaking to Real Madrid TV after the match, Mourinho expressed satisfaction with the exercise. 'First of all, I want to thank Ferencvaros for this training session. It was a very good one. They have already played five Europa League games, as well as matches in their league, and you can see that they have a high level of intensity. It was very good.'