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Club Friendlies

Club Friendlies Overview

FBL-HKG-ENG-GER-PR-BUNDESLIGA-ASTON VILLA-BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern survive Villa fightback in Hong Kong win

Bayern Munich concluded their pre-season tour of Asia on a high note, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Kai Tak Sports Park. Despite a dominant start from the Bundesliga giants, Unai Emery's side produced a spirited late rally that forced Manuel Neuer into heroics to preserve the win.

Bayern MunichAston Villa
imago-sport-1080716870.jpg

Ait-Nouri targets regular Man City goals under Maresca

Rayan Ait-Nouri has expressed his determination to become a regular goalscorer for Manchester City under new manager Enzo Maresca following his first strike for the club. The Algerian international, who completed a move to the Etihad Stadium in June 2025, featured prominently during City's pre-season tour after making 31 competitive appearances last term.

R. Ait NouriK-League All Stars
Western Sydney Wanderers v Chelsea FC: Sydney Super Cup

'A very important person for me' - Pedro hails new Chelsea signing

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has expressed his delight following the arrival of Danny Welbeck at Stamford Bridge, describing the veteran striker as a mentor who has shaped his career in England. The Brazilian star believes the former Manchester United and Arsenal man will be a transformative presence for Xabi Alonso’s side both on the pitch and inside the dressing room.

J. PedroChelsea
Chelsea FC v Tottenham: Sydney Super Cup

Why Palmer & Colwill are missing from Chelsea squad against Juve

Chelsea fans in Hong Kong have been left frustrated after star duo Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill were notable absentees from the squad to face Juventus. Both players have been integral to the Blues' pre-season preparations under new manager Xabi Alonso, but they will play no part in the high-profile friendly at the Kai Tak Stadium.

C. PalmerChelsea
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Club Friendlies, fixtures & results

Thursday 6 August
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
AD Ceuta FC badge
AD Ceuta FC
CAC
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
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Monza
MON
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Calcio Padova
BSP
Friday 7 August
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Rennes
REN
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Brentford Academy
BRA
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Juventus
JUV
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Inter
INT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1FCアウクスブルク crestFCアウクスブルク00000000
2レヴァークーゼン crestレヴァークーゼン00000000
3バイエルン crestバイエルン00000000
4ボルシア・ドルトムント crestボルシア・ドルトムント00000000
5ボルシアMG crestボルシアMG00000000
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Wetten im Fokus

Value in der Ungewissheit: Wett-Tipps zum Auftakt der 2. Bundesliga
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