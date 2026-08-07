Bayern Munich concluded their pre-season tour of Asia on a high note, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Kai Tak Sports Park. Despite a dominant start from the Bundesliga giants, Unai Emery's side produced a spirited late rally that forced Manuel Neuer into heroics to preserve the win.
Rayan Ait-Nouri has expressed his determination to become a regular goalscorer for Manchester City under new manager Enzo Maresca following his first strike for the club. The Algerian international, who completed a move to the Etihad Stadium in June 2025, featured prominently during City's pre-season tour after making 31 competitive appearances last term.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his players were left "fuming" following a 3-1 pre-season defeat against Real Betis in Dublin. The Gunners were heavily punished for a series of defensive errors as they suffered a disappointing loss in their summer schedule.
Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has expressed his delight following the arrival of Danny Welbeck at Stamford Bridge, describing the veteran striker as a mentor who has shaped his career in England. The Brazilian star believes the former Manchester United and Arsenal man will be a transformative presence for Xabi Alonso’s side both on the pitch and inside the dressing room.
Hector Bellerin has expressed his immense pride after captaining Real Betis to a 3-1 pre-season victory over his former club Arsenal in Dublin. The Spanish full-back requested the armband specially for the occasion as he enjoyed an emotional reunion with Mikel Arteta and several former team-mates.
Chelsea fans in Hong Kong have been left frustrated after star duo Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill were notable absentees from the squad to face Juventus. Both players have been integral to the Blues' pre-season preparations under new manager Xabi Alonso, but they will play no part in the high-profile friendly at the Kai Tak Stadium.