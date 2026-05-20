'It wasn't easy!' - Neymar admits he 'cried for hours' after Brazil World Cup call-up & thanks Santos colleagues

After having his name confirmed on Ancelotti's final list for the World Cup, Neymar took to Santos TV to express the depth of his feelings. The Santos number 10, who faced a long period of inactivity due to a serious injury suffered in October 2023, revealed that the announcement brought an explosion of relief and gratitude for the effort expended in his recovery.
"I cried for several hours, it wasn't easy to get here. After my name was announced, you know it was worth overcoming everything, enduring the effort," said the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star.