Harry Kane labels Paris Saint-Germain 'favourites' for Champions League final as Bayern Munich star admits he may snub showdown against Arsenal

Kane’s quest for a maiden Champions League trophy will have to wait at least another year after Bayern were edged out by PSG in the semi-finals. Despite a spirited effort in the second leg at the Allianz Arena, a 1-1 draw was not enough to overturn the deficit, resulting in a 6-5 aggregate defeat for the German giants. The England captain managed to find the net in stoppage time, but the goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation as the final whistle sparked celebrations for the visiting Parisians.
Speaking after the game, the striker expressed his disappointment regarding the team's elimination. "It's tough to take right now. Over the two legs we had enough moments to have a different outcome but it didn't go our way. Some decisions today didn't go our way and [we] played a lot of good football, but the final ball wasn't there," Kane told reporters.