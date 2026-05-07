GOAT families! ‘Easier’ for Cristiano Ronaldo to live ‘dream’ than it was for LeBron James as Al-Nassr superstar looks to become a team-mate of son Junior

Quizzed on what turning out alongside Junior would mean to Ronaldo, Saha - who once shared a dressing room with the Portuguese at Old Trafford - told GOAL while speaking exclusively in association with Wiz Slots: “I do think that it is probably, maybe, easier to do that in football than it is in the NBA because of the amount of players that are allowed to be in that division.
“Having a name like Cristiano, you can have a bit of a say on certain things. I would be very thrilled because that's a dream come true for any parent to have this opportunity, to have his son become a professional. It's already an achievement and that would be the cherry on the cake.
“I'm sure that if this moment arrives, everybody will appreciate it because I think his dedication has shown the right path for his son and that's brilliant to see. It's not because you have been in a wealthy environment with every kind of opportunity that you succeed. So I do think that gives a lot of respect to Junior.”