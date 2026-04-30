‘Three things’ that mean Cristiano Ronaldo could still star in the Champions League - with ex-Man Utd team-mate Louis Saha explaining why Portuguese GOAT is ‘unique’

Would he be capable of raising that bar if elite European action were to be graced again? When that question was put to Saha, the ex-United striker and one-time colleague of Ronaldo - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL: “Yeah, because he's got three things that not many players have. So first, his body is not 41, that's for sure. He's probably 32 or 33 years old. Every month, maybe things can change quickly but what I see is his mentality.

“He has scored 969 or 970, this guy has the same desire to score goals. There are some strikers, for some reason, they may not do the extra miles to do that. And this is his advantage. He knows where to go.

“This is the second one - he has this knowledge that nobody understands of being in the right place. And so, of course, some managers may find it a bit like an energy ball to fit this need, to fit this kind of style because definitely now he's a bit more of a traditional striker than someone who was able to play on the wing sometimes and diversify the way of playing. That's not the case for Cristiano now.

“He may be 33 and his body still catches up sometimes but overall, he's a unique player in the Champions League. It is the concentration, it is tactical, it’s the details that win you games. And definitely Cristiano is still one of the best for that because of his desire - the third thing.

“And that's why he's been the top scorer in that competition, because it's concentration, little details, be in the right spot at the right moment with the right concentration and the right technique. This is very unique to have. Only Cristiano and a few others have managed to do that.”