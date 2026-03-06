Cristiano Ronaldo warned Lionel Messi link-up at Inter Miami would be 'weird' as ex-Man Utd team-mate urges Al-Nassr star to continue rivalry in MLS

Ronaldo, who has found major silverware hard to come by in the Middle East despite adding two more Golden Boots to his enviable collection of honours, recently took to going on strike as grievances were aired at how transfer funds are distributed among PIF-controlled clubs.

He has since returned to action, but picked up an untimely injury. Speculation continues to rage regarding what the summer - after gracing another World Cup finals - will have in store for Ronaldo. His lucrative contract at Al-Nassr is due to run until 2027.

There are said to be release clauses in that deal, with a return to Europe or fresh start in the United States being mooted. Many have been quick to suggest that another legendary former Red Devils No.7 - ex-England captain Sir David Beckham - could put a remarkable agreement in place that unites Ronaldo and Messi in South Florida.

Many fans around the world would love to see two all-time greats compete on the same team before the day comes for record-shattering boots to be hung up for the final time, but not everybody is clinging to that dream.