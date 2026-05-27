As with any season, a number of new signings have played significant roles, though finding diamonds in the rough is far from straightforward. Spending big on proven commodities, meanwhile, comes with its own risk, with the amounts involved meaning any level of failure will not be tolerated.

Fortunately for teams around Europe, a number of investments have paid off over the past nine months. After a voting process involving FootballCo editorial teams from around the continent, GOAL has ranked the top 20 signings of the European season, based on overall performance, pre-transfer expectations and value for money:

NOTE: Players whose transfers were completed before the 2025 summer window (e.g. Eli Junior Kroupi) or who had previous loan deals become permanent (e.g. Victor Osimhen) were not considered.