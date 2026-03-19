Eddie Howe urges Newcastle players to ‘deal with’ Barcelona thrashing ‘quickly’ after manager matches infamous Gary Neville record

The scale of the defeat in Catalonia was a significant blow to Newcastle's European ambitions, but it also saw Howe join an exclusive and unwanted club. By witnessing his side ship seven goals, Howe became the first Englishman to manage at the iconic stadium since Neville in 2016.
Neville’s tenure at Valencia was famously marred by a 7-0 Copa del Rey thrashing at the hands of the Blaugrana. The Magpies found themselves similarly overwhelmed during a total defensive collapse, despite a spirited first half where Anthony Elanga found the net twice to keep the contest competitive before the interval.