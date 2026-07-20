‘Devastated & fuming’ - Kylian Mbappe desperate to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid as fellow Frenchman assesses intriguing link up with Jose Mourinho

Entering the latter stages of FIFA’s flagship event in North America, Mbappe appeared well placed to stake serious claims for a second global title of his distinguished and first Ballon d’Or. Those dreams were dashed by Spain at the semi-final stage.
With Real missing out on major honours at home and abroad in 2025-26, Mbappe needed an international triumph in order to catapult himself up the star-studded Golden Ball chart. He appears destined to miss out on that accolade for another 12 months at least.
It could be that 2027 becomes the year in which a glittering medal collection is completed, with proven winner Jose Mourinho inheriting managerial reins at Santiago Bernebeu. Mbappe will be hoping that the ‘Special One’ can help him to end a barren run on the Champions League front - with frustration there being heightened by the back-to-back triumphs enjoyed by former employers Paris Saint-Germain.