‘Very complementary’ - Why Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi at Inter Miami could work as ex-Man Utd coach backs for CR7 for MLS move if Saudi title is captured

At 41 years of age, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo does not have many moves left in him. He is tied to a contract in Riyadh - the most lucrative in world football - through to the summer of 2027. Said terms could, however, be broken if all parties come to an agreement.
Serious questions were asked of how long the Portugal international will be sticking around in Saudi Arabia when he took to going on strike in February. Issues there appear to have been ironed out, with Al-Nassr - who saw a dramatic 98th-minute own goal against Al-Hilal delay their coronation in 2025-26 - within touching distance of a first top-flight title since 2019.
They are also into the AFC Champions League Two final, where they will face Gamba Osaka on Saturday, meaning that Ronaldo could end the season with multiple major honours to his name.