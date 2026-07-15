Three-time Champions League winners in talks to sign Djed Spence with Tottenham star 'open' to shock transfer

Inter have opened negotiations with Tottenham over a potential deal for Spence, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian giants are in the market for a new right-sided defender after seeing Denzel Dumfries depart for Real Madrid earlier this month. The 25-year-old Spence is said to be open to the prospect of joining the reigning Serie A champions as they look to build on their 21st Scudetto title.

The move would represent a remarkable turnaround for a player who initially struggled to find his feet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Under the guidance of Cristian Chivu, Inter are seeking versatile options to bolster their squad for another title defence and a deep run in Europe. Spence has embarked on several loan spells to regain his form, and one of those came in Italy, where he played 16 Serie A games for Genoa in the latter part of the 2023-24 campaign. This prior experience makes him an attractive and low-risk profile for the Nerazzurri hierarchy.







