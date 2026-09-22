‘Flat’ Bruno Fernandes causes alarm as former Man Utd defender questions lack of leadership in Michael Carrick’s squad

Fernandes has drawn specific criticism amid the team's wider struggles. Former United defender Bardsley believes the 32-year-old midfielder looks a shadow of his usual self.

While Fernandes boasts three goals and an assist in Premier League, all of those goal contributions arrived in the solitary win against Ipswich. Bardsley expressed worry over the Portuguese star's current demeanour.

"Bruno Fernandes looks a bit flat to me this year," Bardsley told Lyllo Casino. "Being brutally honest, and I’m his biggest advocate, I’m his biggest fan, I think he’s amazing in what he does for the team, you can never question the effort and the work he puts in that people probably don’t see beyond the goals.

"He just looks a little bit flat in himself this year, and that’s a bit of a concern, as well, because we know how important he’s been for the last four or five seasons, and without him we’d probably be in a completely different position."