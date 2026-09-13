Offside CHAOS! Why Erling Haaland's goal stood after VAR checked two Manchester City players against Manchester United

The Manchester derby rarely lacks drama, and the latest instalment at Old Trafford delivered a massive talking point early on when Haaland found the back of the net. The Norwegian marksman tucked in a deflected cross from Josko Gvardiol, but the celebrations were immediately cut short by the assistant referee’s flag.

However, after a prolonged and confusing wait, VAR official Matt Donohue overturned the on-field decision, confirming the goal and sparking fury among the home support.