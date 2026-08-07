Bayern Munich survive late Aston Villa fightback to seal pre-season win in Hong Kong as Luis Diaz nets off the bench

Vincent Kompany’s side controlled the early proceedings in Hong Kong, looking sharp in their final outing of the summer tour. The deadlock was broken in the 37th minute when South Korean defender Min-Jae Kim rose highest to meet a well-placed cross, sending a glancing header into the back of the net to give the German side a deserved lead at the interval.

The momentum remained with Bayern after the break, and they doubled their advantage in the 73rd minute through substitute Luis Diaz. The former Liverpool winger, who has quickly become a key figure in Kompany's attacking rotations, found space in the final third to slot home what appeared to be the insurance goal.