Bayern Munich survive late Aston Villa fightback to seal pre-season win in Hong Kong as Luis Diaz nets off the bench
Kim and Diaz put Bayern in control
Vincent Kompany’s side controlled the early proceedings in Hong Kong, looking sharp in their final outing of the summer tour. The deadlock was broken in the 37th minute when South Korean defender Min-Jae Kim rose highest to meet a well-placed cross, sending a glancing header into the back of the net to give the German side a deserved lead at the interval.
The momentum remained with Bayern after the break, and they doubled their advantage in the 73rd minute through substitute Luis Diaz. The former Liverpool winger, who has quickly become a key figure in Kompany's attacking rotations, found space in the final third to slot home what appeared to be the insurance goal.
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Gomes sparks Villa comeback attempt
Aston Villa had struggled to find their rhythm for much of the contest, but they found a lifeline with seven minutes remaining on the clock. Joao Gomes's clinical poked effort from outside the penalty area beat the diving Neuer, curving away into the corner to reduce the deficit.
Emery’s men poured forward in search of a late equaliser, buoyed by the breakthrough. The Premier League side had been relatively quiet until that point, but the final ten minutes saw them apply sustained pressure on the Bayern backline.
Neuer heroics deny Tammy Abraham
The drama reached its peak just two minutes after the Gomes goal when Tammy Abraham looked certain to level the scores. The England international met a cross with a powerful header from point-blank range, but he was denied by a brilliant save from Neuer. The veteran goalkeeper, entering what is expected to be his final season, showed his enduring class with the instinctive stop to cap off his first start of the campaign alongside new signing Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer, and Aleksandar Pavlovic, while Germany captain Joshua Kimmich missed out due to minor adductor problems.
Despite the late onslaught, Bayern held firm to secure their third consecutive victory of the pre-season campaign. For Villa, the defeat marks their third loss in six friendlies, leaving Emery with work to do before their competitive season begins. The match provided a stern test for both squads, with the humid conditions in Hong Kong testing the players' fitness levels as the new European season approaches.
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Kompany reflects on successful tour
Following the final whistle, Kompany expressed his satisfaction with the progress his team has made during their time in Asia. 'I am very satisfied with our performance,' Kompany said. 'I told the players that I was impressed. Because we know who is there and who is not there.'
Bayern president Herbert Hainer echoed those sentiments, stating that the club had once again left an impression in Asia. The squad is now set to return to Munich to begin the final phase of their preparations, with Bayern kicking off their official fixtures on August 22 against runners-up Borussia Dortmund for the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup. Villa, meanwhile, must turn their attention toward the UEFA Super Cup clash against Paris Saint-Germain in Salzburg on August 12, where they will hope for a more consistent 90-minute performance.
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