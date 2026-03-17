Barcelona or Real Madrid? Dutch star admits La Liga dream with both Clasico giants monitoring €50m midfielder

Smit has openly expressed his preference for a move to Spain, citing both the footballing culture and the climate as major factors in his decision-making process. While Premier League clubs have shown significant interest in his services, the midfielder appears set on a move to Spain once his time in Alkmaar comes to an end.

“La Liga. Playing there would be great. I love the sun, I’m tired of playing in so much cold and rain, so I’d like to go and play in Spain.” Smit said on Matchday with Broederliefde when asked where he wants to go next.

Real Madrid are reportedly viewing him as a key target to refresh their midfield ranks during the upcoming summer transfer window, though Barcelona have also been linked. Elsewhere, the likes of Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United have been monitoring his progress.