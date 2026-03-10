Goal.com
Mohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism journey in 2011, specializing in investigative reporting. This allowed me to explore various fields in depth and develop strong analytical skills, until I decided to focus on my first passion: football. I moved on to cover the Egyptian national team across all age groups, global football, and other sports such as swimming, shooting, and squash.

My passion for football began on the field, playing in youth teams for several Egyptian clubs. From there, I dedicated myself to following global football, starting with the 1998 World Cup, as well as domestic football in Egypt. I didn’t just follow it on screens—I have consistently attended matches of my favorite team, Zamalek, the most decorated club in the 20th century, from the stands.

I don’t have a favorite European team, although I lean toward AC Milan due to my admiration for stars like George Weah, Maldini, Gattuso, Kaká, Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Seedorf. This has made watching historic El Clásico matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, while keeping me neutral in debates about them.

Still, my best football moments remain Zamalek’s victory over Ismaily and Al Ahly’s defeat to Enppi, marked by Sid Abdel-Naim’s header that secured the epic 2002–2003 league title for Zamalek, as well as AC Milan’s sweet revenge over Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final with Inzaghi’s historic brace.

I’ve been fortunate to work for two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.COM, which gave me extensive knowledge of both Arab and global football. I was honored to join the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2022, and I specialize in writing SEO-driven sports content for Kooora.

My all-time favorite lineup includes: Buffon in goal; defenders Cafu, Maldini, Beckenbauer, Roberto Carlos; midfielders Zidane, Iniesta, Lionel Messi; and forwards Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Maradona.

Throughout my career, I have published thousands of reports, investigations, and feature stories on Kooora and GOAL. Some of the highlights include:

“What do you think of falafel now, Aboutrika? Arnie Slot smashes ‘Lobster Club’ and plans to erase Manchester City!”

“Retired from tennis, but his love for Real Madrid is endless… Nadal, who voluntarily removed his Barcelona shirt and created half of Georgina’s fortune!”

“Thanks to the naïve Ceferin… the ambitions of the biggest enemy of the Roshn League give Saudi Arabia a sweeping victory for free!”

Articles by Mohamed Saeed
  1. FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-TOTTENHAMAFP
    D. de GeaA. Kinsky

    De Gea supports Kinsky after Spurs UCL nightmare

    In a sport that can be as cruel as it is beautiful, Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky experienced the ultimate professional nightmare on Tuesday night. Handed a surprise start by manager Igor Tudor ahead of Guglielmo Vicario for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atletico Madrid, the young Czech Republic international saw his big moment evaporate in a matter of minutes. After conceding three goals and committing two high-profile errors in the opening quarter of an hour, Kinsky was ruthlessly hauled off by his manager, leaving the pitch in tears and heading straight down the tunnel.

  2. Alphonso DaviesGetty Images
    A. DaviesBayern Munich

    Davies in tears in latest injury blow for Bayern

    Bayern Munich effectively booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a ruthless 6-1 destruction of Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium, but the evening was overshadowed by a distressing injury to Alphonso Davies. Having only just returned to the continental stage as a half-time substitute, the Canadian international was forced off in the 71st minute after appearing to suffer a non-contact injury. The sight of the full-back pulling his shirt over his head to hide his tears was a heart-wrenching moment for Vincent Kompany’s side, specifically as the defender has been plagued by fitness issues throughout the current campaign.

  3. FBL-ENG-FACUP-NEWCASTLE-MAN CITYAFP
    P. GuardiolaReal Madrid

    Guardiola warns Man City ahead of Real Madrid clash

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has issued a clear challenge to his squad ahead of their monumental Champions League clash with Real Madrid, insisting that his players must prioritise their identity over the fear of failure. Speaking ahead of the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu, the Catalan coach emphasised that success in Europe’s elite competition is not just about the final score, but about the courage to play without restraint on the grandest stage of all.

  4. FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-LIVERPOOLAFP
    V. OsimhenGalatasaray

    Osimhen sure Galatasaray 'can hurt' Liverpool at Anfield

    Victor Osimhen was the architect of a famous European night in Istanbul as Galatasaray secured a vital 1-0 lead over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. The Nigerian superstar provided a sublime assist for Mario Lemina to net the only goal of the game, leaving the Premier League giants with plenty of work to do in the return leg. Following the final whistle, a defiant Osimhen warned the Reds that the Turkish champions have what it takes to finish the job on Merseyside.

  5. RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    A. RuedigerReal Madrid

    VAR got it wrong! Rudiger should have been sent off vs Getafe, referees rule

    La Liga’s Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) has admitted that Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger should have been sent off for violent conduct during a recent clash against Getafe. The incident, which occurred during a heated battle at the Santiago Bernabeu, saw the German international escape punishment on the pitch despite a sickening collision with Diego Rico. However, upon further review in their 'Review Time' program, the governing body conceded that both the on-field official and the VAR room failed to apply the correct disciplinary measures.

  6. Joey BartonGetty
    J. BartonManchester City

    Barton remanded in custody after alleged assault

    Joey Barton has been remanded into custody until next month after appearing in court charged with assaulting a man near a golf club in Merseyside. The former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court alongside co-accused Gary O’Grady on Tuesday following his arrest over the weekend.

  7. FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-LEVANTEAFP
    R. LewandowskiBarcelona

    Lewandowski 'not even 50% sure' on next move as Barca exit nears

    Robert Lewandowski has opened up on his future at Barcelona as his current contract at Camp Nou nears its expiry date, sparking intense speculation across the footballing world. The veteran striker, who arrived in 2022 and quickly became the focal point of the Blaugrana attack, finds himself at a crossroads. Despite his status as a club leader, a recent dip in form and the emergence of younger talents have left his role under Hansi Flick looking increasingly vulnerable.

  8. FBL-EUR-C3-CELTIC-STUTTGARTAFP
    M. O'NeillCeltic

    O'Neill fears for Old Firm magic after Rangers vs Celtic chaos

    Celtic manager Martin O'Neill has expressed his deep concern that the iconic atmosphere of the Old Firm derby may be "lost" following the chaotic scenes that marred the end of Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final. The Hoops secured a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Rangers at Ibrox, but the triumph was overshadowed by a significant pitch invasion. Police have already confirmed that nine arrests were made following the disorder, and more are expected in the coming days.

  10. Manchester City v Galatasaray A.S. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport
    R. CherkiManchester City

    Cherki's ‘confusing’ flaw revealed by ex-Lyon teammate

    Manchester City’s summer signing Rayan Cherki has long been hailed as one of the most natural talents in world football, but former Lyon teammate Remy Riou has shed light on the frustrating side of the playmaker’s game. Despite being described as a freestyle football player similar to Ronaldinho, Riou believes Cherki’s tendency to overcomplicate things often hampered his efficiency during their time together in France.

  1. Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Manchester UnitedL. Yoro

    Yoro told he's picking 'too many fights' by Man Utd legend

    Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has issued a stern warning to Leny Yoro, suggesting the young defender is currently being outmatched physically in the Premier League. The 20-year-old centre-back has become a regular fixture under Michael Carrick, starting the club's last three matches, but Ferdinand believes the Frenchman is making a tactical error by trying to impose himself physically on strikers who are far more developed.

  2. Manchester United FC v Everton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    M. RashfordManchester United

    Man Utd put PSG treble winner on five-man list of Rashford replacements

    Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a five-man wish list of potential replacements for Marcus Rashford, including Paris Saint-Germain treble winner Bradley Barcola and Everton star Iliman Ndiaye. Rashford is expected to join Barcelona on a permanent deal when his loan deal ends this summer, and United are planning to bring in another left winger to fill the void in their squad.

  5. FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-FEYENOORD-TELSTARAFP
    R. SterlingFeyenoord

    Sterling eyes 'old level' despite only lasting 63 mins on first Feyenoord start

    Raheem Sterling made his first start for Feyenoord on Sunday, but the evening ended with mixed emotions for the England international. After two prior appearances as a substitute, the former Manchester City and Chelsea winger was named in the starting XI for the Eredivisie clash against NAC Breda, lasting just over an hour before being withdrawn. Despite the restricted minutes, Sterling is adamant that his physical condition is rapidly improving as he seeks to rediscover his best form in Rotterdam.

  6. PSV Eindhoven v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport
    USAS. Dest

    Dest issues update after limping off injured in latest PSV outing

    The United States men’s national team has been handed a significant injury scare just months before the 2026 World Cup, as Sergino Dest was forced off during PSV’s latest Eredivisie victory. The full-back, who has established himself as a vital component of the USMNT's defensive unit, appeared to suffer a hamstring issue during the second half of Saturday’s clash against AZ Alkmaar.

  7. Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport
    L. MessiJ. Mascherano

    Mascherano 'taken for granted because he coaches Messi'

    Inter Miami continued their strong start to the 2026 MLS season with a vital 2-1 victory over D.C. United. While Lionel Messi grabbed the headlines once again with another spectacular goal, former USMNT star Sacha Kljestan believes the real architect of the club’s dominance, head coach Javier Mascherano, is currently operating in the shadows of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

  9. Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women - Barclays FA Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
    E. HeskeyApollon Limassol

    Liverpool cult hero to be questioned over 'fraudulent' deal for Cypriot club

    Former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey has been thrust into the spotlight regarding a multi-million-pound legal battle over a business deal described as "fraudulent". The retired forward was the prominent face of a £15 million proposal from British businessman Craig Gabriel to acquire a significant stake in the Cypriot top-flight side Apollon Limassol. While Heskey is not accused of any personal wrongdoing, his association with the deal has made him a person of interest for legal investigators in Cyprus and the United Kingdom.

  10. FC Machida Zelvia v FC Seoul - AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 East Region Group StageGetty Images Sport
    TransfersCorinthians

    Lingard's Corinthians salary revealed - and he's on MUCH less than Depay

    Jesse Lingard's salary has reportedly been revealed following his sensational move to Brazil that's seen him reunite with former Manchester United team-mate Memphis Depay. The 33-year-old has been a free agent since December after ending his two-season stint with South Korean side FC Seoul, where he netted 19 goals in 67 appearances. Despite interest from across the globe, the midfielder has signed for Sao Paulo giants Corinthians.

