'Live in the past' - Barcelona reiterate Lionel Messi transfer stance after seeing stunning loan move from MLS side Inter Miami mooted

Messi is in no position to rejoin Barca on a permanent basis, as he continues to chase the American dream in MLS with Inter Miami. He has been in South Florida since 2023 and recently committed to a new three-year contract.
Said deal will take him beyond his 40th birthday and through the 2028 season in North America. MLS bosses have revealed that a calendar change is on the way that will bring the U.S. game in line with rival divisions around the world - as they play from autumn until spring, rather than through the summer.