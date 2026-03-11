Barcelona & Arsenal target Julian Alvarez makes shock transfer admission after Atletico Madrid thrash Tottenham in Champions League

Alvarez faced questions on his future after the final whistle, and didn't give the most reassuring answers from an Atletico standpoint. "I have nothing to say. These are things that get talked about, there’s a lot of talk on social media too, everyone posts their opinion, it all blows up. I never said anything, I’m fine here, very happy, competing in all the competitions," he began, per Diario AS. "I never said anything, it’s just talk. It gets blown out of proportion. I’m happy at Atletico, content, fighting. We’re doing well in the Champions League and we’re in the Copa del Rey final."

Pushed on whether he could join another team for the 2026-27 campaign, Alvarez added: "What do I know? Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know. I’m very happy here. It’s a question that keeps coming up, but I’m happy. I’m focused on the day-to-day, working to improve and give my all. I never said anything bad about the club. I’m very grateful. The people showed me their affection, and I’m very happy."