Arsenal sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa in transfer worth up to £55m

Konsa departs Villa Park after making 286 appearances since 2019, fresh off helping Thomas Tuchel's England reach the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. He joins a notable exodus from Unai Emery's squad this summer, with Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea, Lucas Digne returning to Paris Saint-Germain, and Youri Tielemans moving to Manchester United, amid ongoing speculation over Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins.

Arteta's move for the versatile defender - who can also operate at right-back - provides vital cover amid William Saliba's back issue and Jurrien Timber's groin injury.