Arne Slot claims Liverpool's 2024-25 Premier League title win 'postponed' rebuild & Reds had reached 'end of cycle' of Jurgen Klopp era

Slot revealed that discussions about refreshing the squad had already begun well before his arrival on Merseyside, but Liverpool’s success last season altered the timing of those plans.

“This is one of the things we are aligned on – not now, but one and a half years ago,” Slot said, as quoted by The Guardian. "It is normal in football that you have cycles. I’m really happy that Mo and Robbo have worked with all of the signings we did last summer because they have been able to see what the club means to them and how hard they work."

"That is a normal process at successful clubs, or any club, that there is an end to a cycle. That’s not something that is new to us. The great thing is that we maybe postponed that cycle with last season."