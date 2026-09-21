Revealed: Why 15-year-old sensation JJ Gabriel wants to quit Man Utd as family deliver damning verdict on club's decline

Gabriel’s desire to jump ship is deeply rooted in his camp's assessment of United's modern standing. According to Daily Mail, his family feel the Manchester outfit have fallen drastically behind the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid. They are determined for the forward to further his education alongside the absolute best in the game.

That ambition has quickly alerted some of the continent's biggest clubs. Preliminary discussions have reportedly already taken place with Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Gabriel's Irish EU passport smoothing the path for a potential switch to Spain. Bayern Munich are also closely monitoring the situation as agents scramble to secure representation for the coveted teenager.

Should the youngster prefer to remain in England, Chelsea are currently leading the domestic chase. A move to Stamford Bridge would be complicated by the Blues' ongoing nine-month ban on registering academy players, meaning Gabriel would be forced to wait until January to officially sign.



