'Everything is easier!' - Marc Cucurella sends message to Real Madrid fans after making 'long-awaited' debut

Cucurella made his first appearance for Real Madrid during the club's victory over German side Schalke 04 at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. The defender entered the action in the 61st minute as he got his first pre-season minutes under his belt.
The match provided crucial match practice for the new arrival as Los Blancos put the finishing touches on their pre-season preparations. It was a significant milestone for the Spaniard, who had been patiently waiting to make his bow for the Spanish giants. After helping secure a positive result, Cucurella shared his excitement about finally getting onto the pitch.