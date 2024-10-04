Underdogs have already staged several upsets this season.

This weekend is bound to produce some more surprises, but where does the betting value lie?

Below, we have picked out four of the potential surprise results.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have a +0.31 expected goal difference per 90 minutes and have taken seven points from their three away matches so far this season. While Chelsea have shown major improvements in the last couple of weeks, Thursday’s Conference League commitments are bound to place a strain on Enzo Maresca and his squad.

How much of a role will fatigue play here? Maresca doesn’t have a shortage of players, and several key men are bound to be rested, but slip-ups after midweek commitments aren’t exactly rare.

A Forest win could yield some hefty returns. Alternatively, you can get the underdogs to win or draw at 2.70 with Betway and 13/8 with bet365.

Market Odds Nottingham Forest to beat Chelsea 6.30 Wolves to beat Brentford 3.55 Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Bayern Munich 5.40 Nice to beat PSG 4.65

Odds courtesy of Bet9ja. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Brentford vs Wolves

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League table after four consecutive defeats across all competitions. They were competitive against Liverpool last weekend, but the pressure is mounting on Gary O’Neil.

With six more points on the board, Brentford are in a much more comfortable position. They have lost two of their last three, but defeats to Manchester City and Tottenham are nothing to be too concerned about.

Notably, Wolves’ expected goal difference is marginally better than Brentford’s so far. O’Neil’s team have been unlucky not to pick up a win yet this season. Brentford, meanwhile, took advantage of early-season matchups with Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Despite a reputation as a tough place to go, Brentford lost seven league matches at home last season. Don’t count Wolves out in this one.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich

Only one point behind Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, it’s remarkable Eintracht Frankfurt are such massive underdogs at home. Frankfurt’s expected goals numbers are a fair way behind Bayern, but they still rank second in Germany’s top tier.

Bayern have struggled away to Frankfurt in recent years, too. The hosts have won three of the last five meetings at the Waldstadion.

Yes, Frankfurt are away to Besiktas on Thursday, which makes this a trickier wager to back, but Bayern played on Wednesday night at Villa Park and were ultimately unimpressive in a 1-0 defeat. We would definitely consider taking the hosts to win this one.

Nice vs PSG

Like the Bundesliga match above, Nice have home advantage, but they have a match on Thursday, which leaves them with less time to prepare for this fixture. PSG, like Bayern, suffered an away defeat in the Champions League on Wednesday. Luis Enrique’s team were thoroughly outplayed by Arsenal.

Nice might be stuck in mid-table, but only three teams in Ligue 1 have a better expected goal difference so far this season. They got a draw away to Lens after their last Europa League match and have a great chance of taking something on Sunday.

At 2.20 with Betway and 23/20 with bet365, we love the value on Nice to win or draw. There is unrest in the PSG camp after Enrique left Ousmane Dembele out in the week, and that could derail them in a tricky away match this weekend.