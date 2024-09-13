The 2024-25 European football season promises to be an exciting one for French club

The 2024-25 European football season promises to be an exciting one for French clubs, as six teams from Ligue 1 have secured places in Europe’s premier competitions. With Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Monaco, Brest, and Lille representing France in the Champions League, and Olympique Lyon and OGC Nice competing in the Europa League, there are high hopes for a strong French performance in Europe.

This season comes at a crucial juncture following Ligue 1's reduction to 18 teams in 2023/2024, a strategic move designed to increase revenue per club, reduce player fatigue, and provide space for additional European fixtures.

While this change appears to be paying dividends domestically, the real test lies in how well these French clubs can compete on the European stage.

Here’s an in-depth look at each team’s prospects and what they might achieve this season.

In the past 11 seasons, only five French teams have reached the Champions League semi-finals, a stark contrast to Spain's 15 and England's 10. In the Europa League, Marseille and Lyon are the only French sides to advance to the semi-finals during this period, French teams have struggled in finals, losing their last six European finals without scoring.

Champions League Outright Markets Odds PSG: League Stage Top 8 Finish 2.50 PSG: To Reach The Final 14.00 Brest: League Stage To Finish Bottom 14.00 Europa League Outright Markets Odds (each way, 1-2) Olympique Lyon: Winner 26.00 OGC Nice: Winner 26.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Renewed ambitions without Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain enters the Champions League with renewed vigour in Luis Enrique’s second season in charge.

Despite a mixed group-stage performance last season, which saw them narrowly advance with their lowest points tally since 2004-05, PSG were unlucky to lose out to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-final.

Their early-season form in Ligue 1 has been impressive. With three consecutive wins and 13 goals scored, Enrique’s side is showcasing a more dynamic and balanced approach, which could bode well for their European ambitions.

The departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid has undoubtedly changed the team's dynamics, but it may have also alleviated some of the pressure associated with a squad built around a single superstar. Enrique’s strategy of nurturing young talents like Barcola, Neves, and Warren Zaire-Emery has injected fresh energy into the team, creating a more cohesive unit.

However, PSG's opponents in the Champions League's league phase, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Arsenal and Atalant, represent a huge challenge.

Success in these fixtures will depend on the squad’s ability to maintain consistency and resilience under pressure. While PSG has consistently reached the knockout stages since the 2012-13 season, their record in advancing further has been inconsistent.

To finally lift the Champions League trophy, PSG will need to combine tactical acumen with the mental toughness that has sometimes eluded them in the past.

A Balanced Squad Facing Tough Opponents

Monaco's return to the Champions League comes after a strong domestic season, finishing second in Ligue 1.

Adi Hütter’s side is a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, and they face a challenging set of fixtures in the league phase.

Monaco’s opponents include Inter Milan, Arsenal, Dinamo Zagreb, and Bologna for the away matches, while they will host Barcelona, Benfica, Crvena Zvezda, and Aston Villa at Stade Louis II.

Monaco’s performance in recent European competitions has been disappointing, as the team failed to advance past the Round of 16, and their squad depth will be tested, particularly in the high-intensity away games in Milan and London.

Monaco's challenge will be to replicate the form that saw them reach the semifinals in 2016-17, a feat achieved with a squad featuring stars like Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, and Kylian Mbappé.

While they may lack a superstar of that calibre today, a collective effort could see them advance to the play-off stage.

Underdogs and a Brothers’ Reunion

For Brest, participation in the Champions League represents a significant achievement, and they will approach the competition as underdogs.

Drawn against powerhouses such as Barcelona and Real Madrid, along with other tough opponents like Bayer Leverkusen and PSV Eindhoven, Brest’s journey will be arduous. Their success will hinge on their ability to maximise home advantage and potentially snatch points on the road against opponents like Shakhtar Donetsk and Sparta Praha.

Brest's realistic objective will be to gain valuable European experience, which could benefit their domestic form and future European campaigns.

Lille's qualification for the Champions League was marked by a hard-fought victory over Slavia Prague in the play-offs, making them the first French team since Monaco in 2016-17 to qualify through this route.

Their group-stage opponents include Real Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool, Atlético de Madrid, Sporting CP, and Bologna, setting the stage for a series of high-profile encounters. Of particular interest is the potential reunion of the Mbappé brothers, Ethan and Kylian, as Lille face Real Madrid.

Lille’s recent form and their ability to handle pressure in the qualifiers suggest they could be competitive. However, consistency will be key, as they will face some of Europe’s elite.

A New Dawn in the Europa League?

Olympique Lyon's journey to the Europa League is a story of resurgence, having clawed their way from relegation battles to a respectable finish in Ligue 1.

Lyon’s Europa League draw presents a varied set of opponents, including matches against Rangers, Eintracht Frankfurt, Olympiacos, and Hoffenheim.

Historically, Lyon has been one of France’s stronger performers in the Europa League, reaching the semifinals in 2016-17. To replicate or surpass this success, Lyon will need to maintain the momentum that saw them surge up the Ligue 1 table last season.

The leadership of experienced players, such as World Cup winner Nicolas Tagliafico. Jordan Veretout and Wilfred Zaha, alongside the energy of young talents like Rayan Cherki and Gift Orban, could make OL one of the dark horses in the competition.

Finally OGC Nice returns to European competition with renewed optimism following a strong domestic campaign.

Their Europa League draw includes challenging fixtures against Lazio, Real Sociedad, and Rangers, among others. With Franck Haise at the helm, Nice will look to build on their solid performances in Ligue 1 and translate that form to the European stage.

OGC Nice’s chances of advancing in the Europa League will depend on their ability to secure points at home and avoid slips in away matches against teams like Ferencvaros and Bodo/Glimt.

Their squad, characterised by a blend of youth and experience, has the potential to spring surprises.