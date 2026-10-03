Spain vs Czechia predictions: Another comfortable win for La Roja

Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja have won their last nine competitive matches and continued to improve since winning the World Cup.

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Best bets for Spain vs Czechia

Spain -2 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 1.83 with 1xBet

Both teams to score (no) and Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.30 with 1xBet

Over 1.5 goals (1st half) at odds of 1.87 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Spain 3-0 Czechia

Spain 3-0 Czechia Goalscorers prediction: Spain: Yamal, Oyarzabal, Torres

Spain host Czechia at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo on Saturday. It’s La Roja’s third match of Group A3 of the 2026/27 Nations League. The world champions have won both games so far.

Spain came from behind to beat England 3-2 at Wembley. Mikel Oyarzabal then scored in the 74th minute.

They were much more convincing in Seville on Tuesday night. Lamine Yamal scored twice as Spain secured a comfortable 4-1 win over Croatia. Marc Pubill also scored for Spain. Nico Williams completed the scoring in the 88th minute.

Luis de la Fuente's side are now unbeaten in 40 matches. They lead the group with six points.

Czechia sit bottom and remain pointless. They lost 2-1 at home to Croatia and then went down 2-0 to England in Prague. Pavel Šulc was sent off in the 25th minute in that game and is suspended this weekend. Santi Denia is still chasing his first win in charge after Croatia ended his side’s unbeaten home record. Spain have won four of their last five meetings between them.

Probable lineups for Spain vs Czechia

Spain expected lineup: Simón, Pubill, Laporte, Cubarsí, Cucurella, Fabián, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams

Czechia expected lineup: Horníček, Coufal, Hranáč, Chaloupek, Sláma, Sadílek, Červ, Ambros, Karabec, Černý, Hložek

La Roja won’t be stopped

Spain are playing at a higher level than most European nations right now. They strolled past Croatia by a three-goal margin in Seville on Tuesday. Croatia had been unbeaten in five competitive away games before that fixture.

Czechia may not pose quite the same threat as Croatia. They are still finding their feet under a new manager and have lost both Group A3 matches so far. With no points on the board, their task is even tougher without the suspended Šulc, who was sent off against England.

Denia is also asking his team to play a more expansive style rather than relying so heavily on set-pieces. That approach could attract criticism from the Spanish press. Lamine Yamal alone can cause problems for a back four this stretched. Backing Spain to cover a win by a 3-goal margin at a 54.60% implied probability feels like a good bet.

Spain vs Czechia Bet 1: Spain -2 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 1.83 with 1xBet

Czechia may draw another blank

Games involving Czechia continue to clear the over 2.5 goals line more often than not. It’s happened in five of their last seven matches. However, they drew a blank against England on Tuesday. England are a closer match for Spain in terms of quality.

Czechia are weakened by the absence of their key playmaker Šulc, who is suspended. Their goal threat was already limited. Šulc’s absence makes their attacking problems worse.

Czechia have now drawn blanks in two of their last three games, against Mexico and England. Spain’s defence has been vulnerable of late, conceding twice at Wembley and once to Croatia. However, Czechia will struggle to breach them in Oviedo.

Spain vs Czechia Bet 2: Both teams to score (no) and Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.30 with 1xBet

Spain have started fast in the Nations League

Spain start matches at a high tempo under de la Fuente. Both of their Group A3 Nations League matches so far have produced three first-half goals. Yamal scored inside two minutes in both matches.

That is a remarkable pattern for a first-half market. Spain put opponents under pressure immediately, and Czechia will struggle to cope.

Czechia also conceded first in both group games. Spain will want this finished long before the hour mark. The atmosphere in Oviedo should be lively from kick-off. At an implied probability of around 53% for 2+ first-half goals, this looks like a strong option for this weekend’s Spain vs Czechia predictions

Spain vs Czechia Bet 3: Over 1.5 goals (1st half) at odds of 1.87 with 1xBet

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