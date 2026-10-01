Germany vs Serbia predictions: Klopp targets first home win

Our betting expert shares his predictions for this clash, with Klopp’s much-changed team making a draw a likely outcome.

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Best bets for Germany vs Serbia

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.88 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Luka Jovic at odds of 4.70 on 1xBet

1x2 - Draw at odds of 6.60 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Germany 1-1 Serbia

Germany 1-1 Serbia Goalscorers prediction: Germany: Jonathan Burkardt - Serbia: Luka Jovic

Jurgen Klopp’s journey into international football management has been a rocky one so far. The former Liverpool boss is still searching for his first win as Germany head coach. His side failed to win either of their two Nations League matches. A draw against the Netherlands was a decent result, but the 1-0 home defeat to Greece last time out was a setback.

Die Mannschaft still have a chance to turn things around during this international break. As they sit third with one point, Germany need to win their remaining two fixtures in this window to boost their hopes of a comeback. They host Serbia at the Allianz Arena on Thursday night. Afterwards they will head over to Greece next week aiming to bounce back.

Serbia sit bottom of Group 2 after losing both games since the start of the competition. The Eagles finished third in their group in the previous Nations League campaign. However, they won the relegation play-offs to retain their place in League A. As things stand, they look set for another relegation battle.

Veljko Paunovic was brought in to lead the national team in October last year, replacing Dragan Stojkovic. However, it hasn’t really worked out for him. They’ve lost six of eight matches under the new boss. He has a decent team at his disposal, but overcoming Germany will prove difficult.

Probable lineups for Germany vs Serbia

Germany expected lineup: Urbig, Treu, Thiaw, Schlotterbeck, Jeltsch, Janelt, Engelhardt, Gnabry, Wirtz, Karl, Burkardt

Serbia expected lineup: Milinkovic-Savic, Nedeljkovic, Gudelj, Babic, Pavlovic, Terzic, Zivkovic, Stankovic, Lukic, Cvetkovic, Jovic

Germany’s changes will lead to goals

Klopp has retained just six players from the first two Nations League matches. The changes could cause some uncertainty at the back as the new players adjust. Serbia can exploit that and put pressure on the hosts.

Germany conceded six goals in their last five games, shipping at least one in each fixture. Greece managed just one shot on target last week, but they converted it to punish Germany. Serbia could take advantage of a similar opening, while the new goalkeeper adds further uncertainty at the back.

Serbia’s defensive record is even more concerning. They have conceded 13 goals in their last five matches, an average of 2.6 per game. That is a significant weakness for Germany’s attacking players to target, particularly with the hosts expected to have plenty of possession. Goals at both ends therefore look likely.

Both teams have scored in each of Serbia’s last three outings, while six of Germany’s last seven international matches followed the same pattern. The most recent meeting between these nations in 2019 also saw both sides find the net. With neither defence looking reliable, another BTTS outcome looks well supported by the recent evidence.

Germany vs Serbia Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.88 on 1xBet

Jovic offers value in the goalscorer market

Germany only have two forwards in the squad for the remaining two matches in this international window. Neither seems particularly appealing at the available odds, so it is worth looking to Serbia for a goalscorer with more value.

Luka Jovic is the one name that comes to mind. He scored the equalising goal straight after the restart against the Netherlands. That made it three goals in his last three appearances for both club and country.

It’s worth noting that Jovic scored that goal immediately after coming on as a sub. He’s been in excellent domestic form, scoring four goals in five Greek Super League matches for AEK Athens this season. If he can carry that form into this fixture, Jovic could be the one to cause Germany problems. He represents great value at this price.

Germany vs Serbia Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Luka Jovic at odds of 4.70 on 1xBet

A shock incoming for much-changed hosts

Germany made several changes against Greece and lacked the cohesion needed to get a result. They are still strong favourites against Serbia, but Thursday’s XI is likely to look very different from the side that started against the Netherlands.

The home side haven’t won any of their last four games. The same goes for the visitors, who’ve lost all four matches. Klopp seems to be using this international break to look at a wide range of players. This opens the door for a shock result.

The previous three head-to-heads produced different results, with a win for each nation and a draw the last time out. With Germany being held to a draw in two of their last four games inside regulation time, we’re backing Serbia to hold them again. The lack of continuity in the German camp is likely to affect them on the pitch, which is where the visitors can capitalise.

Germany vs Serbia Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 6.60 on 1xBet

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