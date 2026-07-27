Chelsea vs WS Wanderers predictions: Goals to flow in Sydney

Our betting expert expects the Premier League side to be too much for the home team. The Blues are likely to hand Xabi Alonso his first victory.

Best bets for Chelsea vs WS Wanderers

Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes at odds of 1.77 on 1xBet

1x2 & BTTS - Chelsea & yes at odds of 2.21 on 1xBet

Chelsea totals - Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.67 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 5-1 WS Wanderers

Chelsea 5-1 WS Wanderers Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Joao Pedro x2, Jamie Gittens, Cole Palmer x2 - WS Wanderers: Brandon Borrello

While Western Sydney Wanderers will be eager to run out against Premier League opposition, there will be an air of concern. The home side will try to avoid a scenario where they are overwhelmed by the opposition. The Westies have also gone through a managerial change, with Ufuk Talay taking over from Alen Stajcic in January.

After the Red & Black finished last in the 2025/26 A-League, Talay is tasked with rebuilding the team ahead of the new league season. Wanderers ended a staggering 17 points off the play-off spots in just a 12-team division. They’ll have their work cut out at the Accor Stadium on Tuesday.

Chelsea fans are keen to see the beginning of the Xabi Alonso era in Australia. This will be the former Real Madrid manager’s first appearance in the Blues’ dugout, so it will be interesting to see the tactics he employs. He has inherited a team that won’t be involved in European competition next term, which increases the demand for results in the Premier League.

Despite some first-team players missing from the squad, Chelsea are expected to dominate this outing from start to finish.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs WS Wanderers

Chelsea expected lineup: Jorgensen, Fofana, Subuloye, Colwill, Palestra, Nicoll-Jazuli, Watson, Kavuma-McQueen, Palmer, Gittens, Pedro

WS Wanderers expected lineup: Vidackovic, Madanha, Ferreyra, Pantazopoulos, Gersbach, Scicluna, Thurgate, Di Pizio, Hammond, Gillion, Borrello

A new beginning under Talay

One of the issues for the new WS Wanderers boss to sort out is his team’s output. In last season’s A-League, they scored just 27 goals, the joint-worst record in the division. However, having returned to competitive action with a 2-0 win in the Australian Cup, things are becoming brighter.

Additionally, the home side are facing a team that will play for the first time under the new management. Alonso’s adjustments could interrupt their fluidity, giving the hosts a chance to score. Chelsea scored 58 league goals last season, more than twice as many as their hosts.

Having said that, it was the Blues’ joint-second worst return of the 21st century. The Londoners have come off a season where 53% of their games finished with both teams scoring and games averaging more than two goals. Additionally, Wanderers conceded at least twice in seven of their last eight outings.

Chelsea vs WS Wanderers Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & yes at odds of 1.77 on 1xBet

Chelsea players have a chance to shine

Chelsea are likely to concede in the friendly, especially when wholesale changes are made. However, they should still have enough to secure the win. The Blues had a torrid campaign last term under the guidance of Enzo Maresca and then Liam Rosenior. There is hope that Alonso can return Chelsea to the level they expect to operate at.

The form of their A-League opponents is a major factor in this fixture. Their cup win last week was their first in eight outings, six of which ended in defeat. Their previous meeting with Premier League opposition also ended badly, as they suffered a 5-1 loss to Everton in 2022.

The Blues should be good enough to replicate that, if not do a little better. Their 7-0 drubbing of Port Vale in the FA Cup last season shows what they’re capable of against teams of lower stature. With places in Alonso’s starting XI up for grabs, the players will be motivated to make a strong impression ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea vs WS Wanderers Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & BTTS - Chelsea & yes at odds of 2.21 on 1xBet

Complete Chelsea dominance

Chelsea scored 58 league goals last season, ranking joint-fifth in the division, with an average of 1.53 goals per match. Their overall xG told another story, as they recorded 66.22 for the season. The gap between expected and actual goals highlights issues with their efficiency in front of goal.

We expect that to change drastically under Alonso. The Blues were in the top six of the division in terms of shots taken, at 509. They averaged 13.39 shots per game. If they get anywhere near that in Sydney, they should come away with a high goal count.

These types of matchups are often unpredictable because of the wholesale personnel changes. Yet, Chelsea’s quality is undeniable, and they should comfortably record more than a few goals on the day. With the hosts shipping five in their last meeting with English opposition, that isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Chelsea vs WS Wanderers Betting Tip 3: Chelsea totals - Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.67 on 1xBet

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