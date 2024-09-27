Strasbourg vs Marseille Predictions: High-Scoring Stalemate and Greenwood on the Scoresheet

Our football predictions expert believes Racing Strasbourg can hold red-hot Marseille on home soil in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday at 20:45.

+

Strasbourg vs Marseille Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Strasbourg vs Marseille

Drawn Match @ 3.86 with 1xBet, representing a 26.67%-27.78% chance of the match ending all square.

Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.30 with 1xBet, representing a 40%-41.67% chance of the game featuring four or more goals.

Mason Greenwood Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.45 with 1xBet, representing a 41.67%-42.55% chance of Greenwood scoring in the game.

Despite Marseille’s fine start to the new Ligue 1 season, we think Strasbourg can hold their own and bag a 2-2 draw on home soil.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

After a dismal 2023/24 Ligue 1, Marseille appear reborn under the new boss, Roberto De Zerbi. Meanwhile, Racing Strasbourg are also proving hard to beat under their new head coach, Liam Rosenior. They lock horns on Sunday evening at Stade de la Meinau.

Strasbourg also had a disappointing campaign in the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season, finishing a lowly 13th, just ten points above the relegation playoffs.

There appears to be new momentum under the new coach, Rosenior, who is keen to re-establish Les Bleu et Blanc as a top-half outfit. One defeat in their opening five fixtures suggests Rosenior has solid foundations to build on.

It’s been an even more impressive start to 2024/25 for De Zerbi’s Marseille, winning four and drawing one of their first five games, including a stunning 3-2 away win at Lyon last weekend despite having ten men for over 85 minutes.

De Zerbi is known as one of Europe’s most progressive, front-foot managers and his style is already rubbing off on Les Olympiens. They’ve scored 15 goals in their opening five fixtures, while conceding just over one goal per game, so it’s fair to say their games are entertaining.

Probable Lineups for Strasbourg vs Marseille

The probable lineup for Strasbourg in 4-1-4-1:

Petrovic; Doue, Moreira, Sow, Sarr, Doukoure, Bakwa, Nanasi, Diarra, Santos, Emegha

The probable lineup for Marseille in 4-2-3-1:

Rulli; Murillo, Brassier, Meite, Kondogbia, Højbjerg, Kone, Henrique, Greenwood, Harit, Wahi

Strasbourg to claim a share of the spoils

Strasbourg have lost just one of their first five games, but they’ve drawn three of them. Although one of those draws was a frustrating 1-1 stalemate with the bottom club, Angers, another was a valiant 3-3 draw at Lille. Rosenior’s men came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 before surrendering it in the dying embers of the match.

All of this suggests that, while Strasbourg may be vulnerable at the back, they more than pack a punch going forward themselves.

Four out of the last six meetings between these sides at Stade de la Meinau have ended in a draw and we believe that to be the most likely outcome on Sunday night.

Strasbourg vs Marseille Tip 1: Drawn Match @ 3.60 with 1xBet and @ 3.86.

Goals expected at both ends

Between the two teams, 26 goals have been scored by Strasbourg and Marseille since the start of the season. There’s also been 16 goals conceded by both teams across their five games apiece.

This means the teams have averaged 2.6 goals scored per game and 1.6 goals conceded per game, at a total average of 4.2 goals per game. Strasbourg have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 16 meetings with Les Olympiens, while the visitors haven’t shut out Strasbourg in their last four fixtures.

Strasbourg vs Marseille Tip 2: Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.50 with 1xBet and 2.30.

Greenwood to continue his hot goalscoring streak

It’s fair to say that Mason Greenwood has adapted well to life in Ligue 1. Five goals in as many games has established him as one of the most feared forwards in French football this season.

De Zerbi’s free-flowing, all-action approach seems to suit Greenwood down to the ground, with his speed and technical ability proving too hot to handle at times.

That’s why we were surprised Greenwood’s odds to score any time were significantly odds against. Since he’s currently averaging a goal per game, we think it’s worth taking these odds for value.

Strasbourg vs Marseille Tip 3: Mason Greenwood Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.45 with 1xBet.