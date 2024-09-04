South Africa vs Uganda Predictions: Narrow Home Win for Bafana Bafana

Our football predictions expert looks at South Africa who start their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign with a home game against Uganda on Friday.

South Africa vs Uganda Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for South Africa vs Uganda

South Africa to Win @ 1.44 with 1xBet , representing a 71% chance of South Africa beating Uganda.

, representing a 71% chance of South Africa beating Uganda. Uganda Under 0.5 Total Goals @ 1.67 with 1xBet , representing a 62% chance of South Africa keeping a clean sheet.

, representing a 62% chance of South Africa keeping a clean sheet. Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.615 with 1xBet, representing a 62% chance of this fixture having less than three goals scored.

Bafana Bafana will get their 2025/26 AFCON qualifying campaign up and running with a narrow 1-0 home win over Uganda.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

South Africa and Uganda launch their qualifying campaigns for the 2025/26 AFCON this week, with Bafana Bafana the in-form side in this upcoming contest.

South Africa have lost just two of their previous 16 competitive matches, both of which were on overseas soil. However, they did bow out of the 2024 COSAFA Cup in the group stage this summer.

Bafana Bafana have been hard to beat at home, losing none of their five home games this calendar year. They’ve also conceded just two goals in those five fixtures. Unfortunately, an injury to first-choice keeper and captain, Ronwen Williams, means Ricardo Goss is likely to deputise.

As for Uganda, their form away from home has been particularly patchy, winning three and losing four of their seven road games. They’ve also averaged 1.40 goals conceded per game in their last ten games, which is a cause for concern.

They put up stiff resistance in their recent home game with Algeria in June, going down to a narrow 2-1 defeat.

The probable lineup for South Africa in 4-2-3-1:

Goss; Ngezana, Modiba, Mvala, Mudau, Mokoena, Sithole, Appollis, Mokwana, Rayners, Zwane

The probable lineup for Uganda in 4-2-3-1:

Watenga; Lwaliwa, Muleme, Capradossi, Semakula, Byaruhanga, Ssekiganda, Mutyaba, Aucho, Mato, Omedi

Home win for Bafana Bafana

South Africa and Uganda have only met four times since 2004, with the former winning three and drawing one of those meetings. Their latest came in a friendly in June 2021, which Bafana Bafana came from behind to win 3-2.

South Africa have been on the march up the world rankings of late. They’re now in 57th place, while Uganda find themselves in 94th. The hosts are unbeaten in their last ten home matches and will look to extend that record further this week.

South Africa vs Uganda Tip 1: South Africa to Win @ 1.44 with 1xBet

Hosts to build on their strong recent home defensive record

Bafana Bafana’s steady upturn in fortunes of late has been founded upon a watertight defence. They’ve averaged just 0.4 goals conceded per game in home games across their last ten fixtures.

We think the likelihood of South Africa keeping a clean sheet is closer to 70% than the 62% probability offered by 1xBet, which makes it worthwhile taking these odds.

South Africa vs Uganda Tip 2: Uganda Under 0.5 Total Goals @ 1.67 with 1xBet

Value available on a low-scoring affair

Although South Africa have been strong on home turf, they haven’t been blowing teams away. In fact, in their last ten games, 80% of their games have finished with under 2.5 goals scored.

Interestingly, 1xBet have this game priced as having a 62% chance of the contest finishing with under 2.5 goals scored, offering us significant inherent value.

South Africa vs Uganda Tip 3: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.615 with 1xBet