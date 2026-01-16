Senegal enters the final with a strong defensive record and a blend of experienced internationals and emerging talents. Their tactical discipline and ability to score when it matters most have been key to their success. Meanwhile, Morocco has wowed fans with their attacking flair and quick, creative play. Their consistent goal-scoring and ability to control the game make them a formidable opponent.

With so much on the line, this final promises drama, skill, and excitement from start to finish. Whether you’re cheering for Senegal’s solidity or Morocco’s attacking brilliance, it’s the perfect match to enjoy with a little extra thrill from betting.

1xBet is giving new users the chance to make the AFCON final even more exciting with a 300% welcome bonus up to ₦1,200,000 using the 1xBet promo code1NGGOAL, valid throughout January 2026.

AFCON final match details

Competition Fixture Date Time Africa Cup of Nations Senegal vs Morocco Sunday, 18 January 20:00

How to claim the 1xBet welcome bonus

Register a new account on 1xBet. Make a minimum deposit of ₦1,700. Enter the promo code 1NGGOAL during registration or deposit. Claim your 300% bonus up to ₦1,200,000. Wager the bonus 5 times in accumulator bets, making sure at least 3 selections in each accumulator have odds of 1.40 or higher. Use the bonus within 30 days of registration.

Watching the AFCON final is always a thrilling experience, and with 1xBet’s welcome bonus, you can add an extra layer of excitement as Senegal and Morocco battle for the trophy.

+