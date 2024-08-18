Rennes vs Lyon Predictions: Visitors to take advantage in round one

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Rennes vs Lyon ahead of this Ligue 1 round one clash, this Sunday..

Rennes vs Lyon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Rennes vs Lyon

Lyon Victory with odds of @ 3.025 on 1xBet , equating to a 33% chance of the visitors winning.

Said Benrahma to score with odds of @ 4.33 on 1xBet , indicating a 25% and 26% chance of the forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.66 on 1xBet, representing a 61% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Lyon should be expected to win against Rennes by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Rennes host Lyon in the opening weekend of Ligue 1 action and it could prove to be a tough test for the bookmakers favourites.

During the summer transfer window, Rennes have sold both Enzo Le Fee and Martin Terrier - two standout performers for the club last season. Replacements have been brought in, but time will tell if they are good enough to step up.

Lyon, on the other hand, have spent big during the last couple of months. Key players across all positions were perhaps needed, and the club has moved quickly to ensure they will be more competitive in 2024/25.

Probable Lineups for Rennes vs Lyon

The probable lineup for Rennes in the "system of play."

Mandanda; Assignon, Ostigard, Blas, Seidu, Wooh, Doue, Bourigeaud, Gronbaek, Kamara, Gouiri

The probable lineup for Lyon in the "system of play."

Perri; Abner, Niakhate, Caleta-Car, Mata, Tolisso, Matic, Mangala. Benrahma, Niles, Lacazette

Visitors can spring a surprise

Lyon will head into their opening fixture full of confidence. They have recruited incredibly well during the off-season, and appear to be in a much stronger position than they were 12 months ago.

They recently got to the final of the Emirates Cup, losing 2-0 to Arsenal, but impressed with their 4-0 victory over Union Berlin. They’ve looked sharp in pre-season, and their new signings look like they can take them to the next level.

As mentioned, Rennes have lost two key players. Filling their holes will take time, and as Lyon won the reverse leg 1-0 last season, a repeat result in favour of the visitors looks very possible.

Rennes vs Lyon Bet 1: Lyon Victory @ 3.025 on 1xBet

Algerian could be the difference

Said Benrahma didn’t have much look towards the end of his West Ham career but his time with Lyon has been a much-needed confidence booster. The Algerian scored three goals in his 14 Ligue 1 appearances last campaign, catching the eye for his performance on the left wing.

The Algerian heads into the new season full of hope and with a full pre-season under his belt. He scored a brace in the Emirates Cup against Union Berlin and will look to be one of Lyon’s main outlets against Rennes.

Able to cut in and shoot from range or find space around the box, we’re expecting a big season from Benrahma.

Rennes vs Lyon Bet 2: Said Benrahma Anytime Scorer @ 4.33 on 1xBet

Both teams to find the back of the net

Just because Rennes have lost a couple of key players, it doesn’t mean they are going to roll over in front of their fans in the opening round. They still have Desire Doue within their squad, who has impressed several big European clubs.

Rennes also beat Lyon 3-2 away from home last campaign, Although Terrier isn’t there to lead the line anymore, Doue scored on that occasion and will be a constant threat until he is inevitably sold.

The hosts beat Real Sociedad and Bremen in their pre-season matches, and it will be interesting to see how their new signings adjust to life in France. If they do, Lyon will have a tough job keeping a clean sheet.

Rennes vs Lyon Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.66 on 1xBet