Real Madrid vs Stuttgart Predictions: Real Madrid to Win and Score at Least Three Goals

Our football betting expert provides their Real Madrid vs Stuttgart tips ahead of their Champions League match at 9:00 pm on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Stuttgart

Over 2.5 goals for Real Madrid with odds of @1.38 on Bet9ja equating to a 54% chance of the home side scoring three or more.

Real Madrid -1 handicap with odds of @1.83 on Bet9ja, representing a 57% chance of Los Blancos winning by at least two goals.

Vinicius to score with odds of @2.00 on Bet9ja, indicating a 55% chance of the Brazilian attacker scoring.

Real Madrid should be expected to beat Stuttgart 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid, the Champions League holders, get their European campaign underway when they welcome Stuttgart to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has masterminded more success in this competition than any other manager. His team beat Borussia Dortmund in the final last season and will have their sights set on winning this tournament for the 16th time, with Kylian Mbappe in their ranks.

Los Blancos haven’t lost a game of football in 12 months, but they have some ground to make up in La Liga. Draws away to Mallorca and Las Palmas mean they are already four points behind Barcelona in the title race, so a winning start in Europe is key for confidence.

Stuttgart were hugely impressive last season. They finished second in the Bundesliga and would have received more media attention if it weren’t for Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten campaign. Finishing ahead of Bayern Munich was a huge feat that should boost their confidence in competing with the big boys in the Champions League.

It’s been a mixed start to this season for Stuttgart. They have picked up four points from their opening three matches after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 at the weekend.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Stuttgart

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Guler; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mbappe

The probable lineup for Stuttgart in the "system of play."

Nubel; Vagnoman, Chase, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller, Rieder, Leweling; Undav, Demirovic

Stuttgart’s Defensive Woes

Stuttgart have played one league game on the road so far this season. That match was against Freiburg and they lost 3-1. With the German outfit’s defence looking shaky, we are backing the home side to score at least three goals here.

Real Madrid have scored an average of 2.55 goals per game in their last 20 matches at the Santiago Bernabeu in all competitions. They netted three goals or more in two of their three home games in the group stages of the Champions League last season and will be keen to fill their boots once again.

Los Blancos have added Kylian Mbappe to what was already a formidable team. Real’s mercurial front three should have plenty of success against a Stuttgart side that have appeared vulnerable of late, and Mbappe’s ruthless streak will be a significant asset in this matchup.

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals For Real Madrid @1.38 on Bet9ja

A Comfortable Victory for Real

The next of our Real Madrid vs Stuttgart predictions is for the home side to win the match by at least two goals by backing Los Blancos -1 on the handicap market.

Carlo Ancelotti’s attack is the envy of world football, but the defensive setup also deserves praise. They have conceded an average of 0.4 goals per game so far this season, and have yet to allow a single goal in front of their own fans. As a result, this bet has won in all three of their matches at the Santiago Bernabeu.

By contrast, Stuttgart are yet to keep a clean sheet. They rely on their attacking prowess to overcome the opposition, but that could be nullified by Carlo Ancelotti here.

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart Bet 2: Real Madrid -1 Handicap @1.83 on Bet9ja

Vinicius Continues to Deliver

Both Vinicius and Mbappe converted from the penalty spot in the win over Real Sociedad at the weekend. The Brazilian is a huge contender to win the Ballon d’Or thanks to his contributions in last season's Champions League triumph and we are tipping him to make a fast start this time around.

Vinicius scored six goals in this competition last season. His close control and blistering pace make it near impossible for the opposition defence to pin him down and he should find space to operate here.

In the last 12 months, Vinicius has recorded a non-penalty xG of 0.54 per 90 minutes played. This means he ranks in the 84th percentile when compared with all forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.