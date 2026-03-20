In this guide, we will help you get started with the Melbet account registration process and complete it within a few minutes.

How to Register with Melbet in March 2026 ?

If you want to be part of the Melbet community, the process is simple. Our experts have tested a few guides, and from our investigation, we’ve put together the best steps to follow to open an account with Melbet. So, check out the steps we highlight below to begin the registration process.

Click on the “Register” button to open the registration page after visiting the Melbet official website. Enter your active phone number in the appropriate field and create a secure password you can remember. Select your country and state from the available list. Enter a promo code to be eligible for a special prize. In this case, we recommend using the MELGOALNG code. Complete the Captcha challenge Review the general terms and conditions page before checking the appropriate boxes. Click the “Register” button to complete the registration process.

Once you complete the registration and log in to your account, you can go ahead to claim the welcome bonus by depositing at least ₦2,000.

How to Open an Account on Melbet - Terms and Conditions

Note that before you can play at Melbet, you must be at least 18 years old to comply with the licensing authority that regulates the platform. You must also be able to verify your identity by providing the requested information.

What is the Melbet Registration Bonus?

The MelBet registration bonus is for new users who sign up with the promo code MELGOALNG. You can get a 200% bonus up to ₦480,000 on your first deposit.

Feature Details Promo code MELGOALNG Bonus 200% up to ₦480,000 Minimum deposit ₦2,000 Example Deposit ₦10,000 → Get ₦20,000 bonus

How to Register on Melbet via Mobile?

The Melbet app registration process is quite easy to complete. Once you download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store, you can follow the steps we highlight below to help you through the process.

Download and install the app. Click on the Register button to start the registration process. Enter your preferred phone number and choose a secure password Click the “Next” button to proceed to the next step Select your state and enter the Melbet promo code Complete the Captcha challenge Toggle the Terms and Conditions bar Click the ‘’Register” button to complete the process

Don’t forget to set up additional security with either FaceID, Touch, or any other available options prompted. That way, you can log in to your account easily and securely.

How to Verify Your Account?

After registration, you are prompted to verify your mobile number before you have access to the full experience on the site. In this case, you need to do the following:

Go to the Profile section Click on the “Personal Details” tab to get started Then, click the Verify Mobile to receive a code Enter the code to complete the verification process

Once verified, you have to fill out the personal details form with the following information:

First name Last name Birth date Email Address ID Number

KYC Verification

To fully verify your account, you must:

Upload a selfie with a valid ID (passport, NIN, driver’s licence, etc.)

Upload your ID document (PDF, HEIC, JPG, or PNG – front and back)

Verification usually takes 48–72 hours. You can still play before completing it, but finishing verification early helps avoid delays later.

How to Log in to Your Melbet Account?

Whenever you want to log in to Melbet any other time, you simply need to follow the steps we highlight below:

Open the Melbet website Click on the Login button Enter your mobile number or email address Enter your password Click the Melbet “Login” button to complete the process

You should be transferred to the homepage immediately. If you’re using the mobile app, you can perform the Melbet login instantly with the security verification you set up after creating an account. In our case, we log in using the FaceID option. But if that fails, you can always complete the Melbet sign-in with your email and password.

What are the Payment Methods Available to Deposit Funds After Registering?

Before you can claim the welcome bonus at Melbet, you must deposit a minimum amount. And to do this, there are different options to consider. Once you click the Deposit button at the top right corner of your screen, you’ll see a list of payment methods you can use. These include:

Opay Bank Transfer

Palmpay Bank Transfer

Bank Transfer

Paystack Bank Transfer

Flutterwave Bank Transfer

E-wallet (PalmPay App, Opay App, Opay Wallet, PalmPay Wallet)

Cash (Agent)

Credit/Debit cards (Bank Card - Visa, Mastercard, and Verve, Opay Bank Card, Paystack Card, and Flutterwave Card Payment)

USSD (Opay Bank USSD, Paystack USSD, and Flutterwave USSD)

The minimum deposit limit varies based on the payment method you want to use, but the least you can deposit on the website is ₦100, while the highest you can deposit is ₦32,000,000. Note that you can also use these payment methods for withdrawals when you win enough.

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Paul Udor

What do you think about Melbet?

Melbet is a standard online gambling site that Nigerians will love, especially with its multiple bonus offers, instant payment options, and wide betting markets. After thoroughly investigating the site, I found it to have enough features to make it compete with other top platforms available to Nigerian bettors. However, its relatively high minimum deposit for the welcome bonus might discourage many potential customers to try out the site. But overall, Melbet, in my opinion, is a worthwhile gambling site to consider.

What do you like about Melbet?

When testing Melbet, there were some things that I liked about the platform, these include:

Access to instant deposit and withdrawal methods

The addition of extra security features on the mobile app

Availability of bonuses for casino players and sports bettors

What could be improved on Melbet products?

Although Melbet has many positives, I believe there are a few areas that could be improved to make it more competitive against popular betting platforms.

One of them is improving the welcome bonus terms. The 10x wagering requirement for 7 days is quite harsh and increases the risk. It doesn’t suit casual players who can’t handle high-variance play.

Adding crypto payment options - with crypto now fully legalised in Nigeria, the operator can integrate these options to reach a broader demograph of Nigerian bettors.

Increasing the number of recurring bonus offers will also improve the overall experience Melbet offers.

To which type of player would you suggest Melbet?

Comparing Melbet to other top Nigerian betting platforms, I will suggest the site to high-rollers. The platform allows deposits up to ₦32,000,000 for Bank Transfers. Therefore, if you want to make a big deposit, you won’t have to waste time depositing chunks. Also, players can withdraw up to ₦25,000,000 at once using the Flutterwave With BankTransfer payment method.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple bonuses for new and active players High bonus wagering requirement Instant deposits and withdrawals No crypto payment methods Extensive betting markets and options High withdrawal limit

Frequently Asked Questions

If you still have unanswered questions about the Melbet sign-up, check this section. We attempt to clarify any doubts to wrap up our Melbet review.

How long does the Melbet registration take?

Melbet registration typically takes about 2 minutes, based on our research data.

Who can sign up on Melbet?

Any Nigerian who is 18 and older can sign up on Melbet and start playing for real money.

How to get the Melbet registration bonus?

Once you complete the registration process using the code MELGOALNG, you can claim the Melbet registration bonus by depositing at least ₦2,000.

Is it possible to place a bet on Melbet without an account?

No, it is not possible to place a bet on this platform without having an account. You must complete the registration and deposit before you can do so.

How to reset my password on Melbet?

To reset your password, click on the “Forgot your password?” link, enter your email or phone number, enter the security code, and wait to receive an email. Follow the instructions to reset your password immediately.

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