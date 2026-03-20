It is available for both Android and iOS, and downloading it is simple and quick.

Specifications Android/APK iOs RAM 1 GB+ 1 GB+ Version - 1.1.6 Size 25.8 MB 104.6 MB Compatible Devices - 12.0 or higher

How to download the Melbet Android / APK app?

The Melbet Android app is available to sports bettors who want to play on the go. However, the app is not available on the Google Play Store for Nigerians. Therefore, if you want to install the app on your Android device, follow these steps:

Go to the Melbet website Visit the Android app page Click on the Get It On Google Play button After downloading, open the “install unknown apps” section in Settings Allow app installation from unknown sources Select the Melbet APK downloaded file to install it Launch the app

After launching the app, you can log in to your account to continue your online gambling journey whenever and wherever you want.

What are the Melbet Android System Requirements?

To complete the Melbet app download for Android devices, you don’t need a high-spec device. Once you have one that meets the system requirements, you can download the Melbet casino APK, install the app, and play for real money.

Specifications Android/APK App Size 25.8 MB Software Version - Operating System Android 8.0 (Oreo) Minimum Space Needed 300 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Google Play No

How to download the Melbet iOS app?

If you want to download the Melbet app on iOS devices, you might want to follow these steps. That way, you can install the app on your smartphone and start placing bets on upcoming and live games.

Open the App Store on your iPhone Search for Melbet Nigeria Click the “Get” button Start installing Open the app once it's done

With this app, you can register, deposit, explore the casino lobby and place bets on sports without any stress.

What are the Melbet iOS System Requirements?

For iOS, the system requirements of the app are as follows:

Specifications iOS App Size 104.6 MB Software Version 1.1.6 Operating System iOS 15.0 Minimum Space Needed 300 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on App Store Yes

What are the Features of the Melbet App?

On the Melbet app, there are many interesting features players can enjoy. Once you have it on your device, you can start exploring these features.

Live Betting

On the app, there is a Live Betting section for players to bet on different events as they happen. So, if you miss the kick-off time, you can always visit the live betting section to place your bets before the match ends.

Pre-Match Betting

You can also bet on games that haven’t started. The app features various sporting events and tournaments. So, you can go through the available options to place your bets. This option includes betting markets, stats, real-time odds, and others.

Super Promotions - Boosted Odds

Every day, the app features different multi-bets with boosted odds. You can easily pick one and wager real money to get an increased potential payout. It is also possible to edit these bets, but you might lose the boosted odds when you do so.

Casino Gaming

For players who want to try their luck on casino games, there is a dedicated section for them to visit. Here, you’ll find slots, crash games, live casino games, and others. You can even claim casino bonus offers to enjoy a bigger bankroll.

Deposit and Withdrawal

The app has many deposit and withdrawal payment methods to consider. Once you want to start your journey, you can always select one from the list. And when you want to withdraw, you can add your preferred bank and complete the transaction.

Tournaments

Scorll to the Tournaments section to see any of the active competitions you can join. Once you find one, ensure you read the fine print to understand how to join and what it takes to potentially win. Then, you can proceed to participate for a shot at the pool prize.

Bet Race

Join other active bettors to compete for a special reward on the Melbet app. The more you bet, the higher your chances in the race. You can follow your progress by checking the leaderboard to see if you’re eligible for any prize.

Booking Code

When you’re on the app and have a booking code, you can paste it in the box to see the different selections. Before you place your wager, you can edit the bet to your taste. And once you’re done, you may proceed to enter your bet amount and place the bet.

Want to see everything the MelBet app has to offer? Read our full Melbet review.

In which Countries Is the Melbet Mobile Betting App Available?

The Melbet mobile betting app is available in multiple countries around the world, offering regional gambling features. Here are the countries where you can access the Melbet mobile betting app:

Nigeria

Kenya

Uganda

Tanzania

Ghana

Zambia

South Africa

India

Bangladesh

In any of these countries, bettors can download the Melbet app and place sports bets without any restrictions.

How to Register via the App?

Registration on the Melbet app is pretty simple. You can complete the process within a few minutes. All you need to do is ensure you provide the right details and enter them in the appropriate field. The only difference with registering on the desktop is that the process is broken down into multiple steps. But overall, the process is easy and can be completed without hassle.

Melbet Welcome Bonus

When you register on Melbet, there is a welcome bonus of 200% up to ₦480,000 that you can claim by entering the Melbet bonus codeMELGOALNG. It doesn’t matter if you completed the process on the mobile app or desktop; you’ll have access to this offer. Simply ensure that you deposit at least ₦2,000 and use the bonus code to be eligible. Also read the T&Cs to check out the wagering requirements.

App vs Mobile version

The Melbet mobile site and app share many similarities. It doesn’t matter if you choose to play on the site or do the Melbet download; the experience is almost the same. You will have access to all the features and can explore the different exciting features available. But there are also certain disparities between the two. In that case, we create a table to highlight their differences to give you a better understanding of both and which one to choose.

Mobile App Mobile Version Instant access to the casino lobby or sports betting platform Requires using a browser app and has a loading time that varies from time to time Can use Face ID or Touch to access your Melbet account You can only access your account by providing your login details You need to have a particular phone storage available to download the app No storage needed to download the app. Your browser app is enough

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Paul Udor

What do you think about the Melbet App?

After completing the Melbet app download process and testing the app, I find it worthwhile and up to standard. The interface is clean and easy to navigate. It wasn’t hard to find any sections, and there are interesting features that I loved. One of them was the Super Promotion Multi Bet of The Day. It helps new bettors easily get started and offers the chance to hit a big payout.

What do you like about the Melbet App?

I like the app in general because of its easy-to-navigate interface. Even when I first downloaded the app, I didn’t have any issues finding what I wanted and could get started with ease. The available features also improved the overall experience and having access to the sportsbook or casino lobby instantly makes it even more enjoyable.

What could be improved on the Melbet app?

One thing I’d like to improve on the Melbet app is the live streaming feature. If they can extend the streaming to cover some top leagues and competitions like many major sports betting brands in Nigeria, I believe the overall experience would be better.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy-to-navigate interface Takes phone storage over time Impressive betting features and bonuses Can’t access the app without downloading it Instant access to the lobby and sportsbook

FAQs

Still in doubt about the Melbet free download of the app? Check out the answers to the most common questions below.

Does Melbet work in Nigeria?

Yes, Melbet works in Nigeria. The site is accessible to all bettors above 18 years, and they can also download the app.

Is the Melbet application available for both Android and iOS devices?

Yes, the application is available for both Android and iOS devices. It is on the App Store, and Android users can download the latest version of the Melbet APK.

How do I create an account on the Melbet application?

To create an account, simply click on the Register button and fill out the forms.

Which country owns Melbet?

Melbet is owned by a company registered in India.

What is the Melbet app used for?

The Melbet app is used for placing bets on sporting events and playing casino games.

Is Melbet legal?

Yes, Melbet is legal. It has a license from the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority.

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