Juventus vs Stuttgart Predictions: Serbian to sink Germans

Our betting expert shares his top three bets for Juventus vs Stuttgart ahead of this Champions League round three fixture, this Tuesday at 9 pm.

+

Juventus vs Stuttgart Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Stuttgart

Juventus Victory with odds of @1.83 on Betano , equating to a 54% & 55% chance of the hosts winning.

, equating to a 54% & 55% chance of the hosts winning. Dusan Vlahovic to score with odds of @2.00 on Betano , indicating a 50% and 48% chance of the Serbian forward scoring.

, indicating a 50% and 48% chance of the Serbian forward scoring. Juventus over 1.5 goals with odds of @1.80 on Betano, representing a 55% chance for Juventus to score two or more.

Juventus should be expected to win against Stuttgart by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Juventus face Stuttgart in round three of the new-look Champions League format, as the Italian side strives for their third straight victory. This will make the Juventus vs Stuttgart Predictions all the more thrilling.

Having beaten both PSV and Leipzig, the Italian giants are looking strong in the early stages of the competition. Goals haven’t been an issue, having put three past PSV on home soil, before sticking three in the back of the net in Germany.

Their opponents, however, are yet to get on the board. Stuttgart lost 3-1 against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, before drawing 1-1 at home against Sparta Prague. To advance further, they must secure a victory soon.

However, they head to Italy following a 4-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Their confidence has taken a hit after going winless in their last five matches

Juventus are riding high with back-to-back wins, while Stuttgart struggle to find their footing in the Champions League. As the Italian giants aim to continue their dominant form, Stuttgart face mounting pressure to turn their fortunes around. This clash sets the stage for a compelling encounter, with both teams eager to make a statement.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Stuttgart

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Di Gregorio; Cabal, Kalulu, Gatti, Savona, Thuram, Locatelli, Yildiz, Luiz, Cambiaso, Vlahovic

The probable lineup for Stuttgart in the "system of play."

Nubel; Hendriks, Chabot, Rouault, Vagnoman, Stiller, Karazor, Leweling, Undav, Rieder, Demirovic

Light work for the hosts

Thiago Motta's team has had a strong start to the new campaign, remaining unbeaten at home with three wins and three draws. Moreover, they are favoured to defeat Stuttgart.

Juventus' odds are justified, yet there's still value given Stuttgart's struggles in the competition. Real Madrid easily defeated them, and their performance against Sparta Prague was unconvincing.

With no wins in their last five matches and coming off a 4-0 loss against Bayern, Stuttgart's morale is low. In contrast, Juventus are continuously improving this season. Although the Italians are favourites, their odds could be even shorter.

Juventus vs Stuttgart Bet 1: Juventus Victory @1.83 with Betano

Serbian to steal the headlines

Should Juventus claim the win, it's probable that their formidable Serbian striker will score. Having scored five in his last five, including two braces against Genoa and Leipzig, Motta is getting a tune out of his star player.

The 24-year-old is capable of those one-touch finishes inside the box that catch the goalkeeper off guard, as well as swivelling and scoring from the edge of the area.

The Serbian is strong in possession and he’s hard to knock off the ball, however, he’s also great at finding space in crowded areas. Stuttgart will struggle to keep him quiet on Tuesday evening.

Juventus vs Stuttgart Bet 2: Dusan Vlahovic Anytime Scorer @2.00 with Betano

Value pick catches the eye

Our final selection is a bet we find particularly appealing. Juventus have scored six goals in their opening two Champions League matches, which is impressive considering they faced tougher opponents.

As we’ve already mentioned, Stuttgart has struggled in away matches against strong teams this season. Real Madrid scored three against them, and Bayern went one further this past weekend.

Motta has rejuvenated this Juventus team, and with Vlahovic spearheading the attack, they are poised to keep scoring freely in the competition, particularly when playing at home in front of their supporters.

Motta has revived this Juventus team, and with Vlahovic leading the line, they are likely to keep scoring a lot, especially when playing at home with their fans.

The Juventus vs Stuttgart Predictions strongly favour a home victory, with Juventus expected to capitalise on their momentum and Stuttgart's vulnerabilities.