Israel vs Italy Predictions: Azzurri need to bounce back

Our football predictions expert shares his three best bets for Israel vs Italy ahead of the second round of the Nations League, next Monday at 8:45PM.

Israel vs Italy Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Israel vs Italy

Italy victory with odds of @1.421 on 1xBet, equating to a 71.9% chance of the Azzurri winning the match

Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @2.235 on 1xBet, representing a 41% chance for one or two goals being scored in the game.

Multi Goal: 1-2 with odds of

Italy should be expected to win 1-0 against Israel.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Italy prepares to face Israel on Matchday Two of the UEFA Nations League, the Azzurri find themselves at a critical juncture.

After a disappointing European Championship and a string of recent World Cup absences, Luciano Spalletti’s men are under immense pressure to not just perform, but to dominate.

Italy’s campaign begins with a daunting clash against France, one of Europe’s top teams alongside England and Spain. The match against Israel, which will be played in Budapest, however, provides an opportunity to gather momentum.

Israel, although perceived as the group’s underdog, could prove to be a tricky opponent. They have shown resilience and the ability to spring surprises, especially against teams that underestimate them.

Probable Lineups for Israel vs Italy

The probable lineup for Israel in the "system of play."

Israel (4-3-): Gerafi; Dasa, Sholmo, Gropper, Revivo; Kanichowsky, Peretz, Gloukh, Solomon, Abadai, Baribo.

The probable lineup for Italy in the "system of play."

Italy (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Gatti, Bastoni; Bellanova, Tonali, Fagioli, Pellegrini, Udogie; Kean, Raspadori.

Italy's High Stakes

The stakes in the Nations League are high: the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals, while the bottom-placed team faces relegation to League B, and the third-placed team is consigned to play-offs to avoid the drop.

For an Italian side desperate to shake off the ghosts of past failures, every match counts.

Spalletti has made some bold decisions, omitting several experienced players from the squad. Veterans like Matteo Darmian, Jorginho, and Bryan Cristante have been left out as Spalletti moves towards a new era. The absence of Federico Chiesa, who is currently working on his fitness at Liverpool, and the injury setbacks of key players like Gianluca Scamacca and Nicolò Zaniolo further complicate matters.

Add to this the notable exclusion of Nicolò Barella, who is undergoing respiratory surgery, and it’s clear that Italy will have to navigate these early matches without some of its stalwarts.

Example: Israel vs Italy Bet 1: Italy victory @1.421 with 1xBet

In search of a goalscorer

In their place, Spalletti has called up newcomers like Caleb Okoli, a promising defender from Leicester City, and Marco Brescianini, a versatile midfielder from Atalanta.

These selections signal a shift towards integrating young, dynamic players who can offer fresh legs and new ideas. Sandro Tonali, returning from his ban, will also be a key figure in midfield, looking to prove his worth and help stabilise the team.

Spalletti’s Italy is expected to adopt a proactive, high-pressing style of play, looking to dominate possession and dictate the tempo.

In the absence of some key attacking players, the onus will fall on Gianluca Raspadori and Moise Kean (three goals so far with Fiorentina) to provide the cutting edge upfront. Kean’s return to the national fold after a brief absence adds another layer of attacking depth, while Retegui’s recent performances (three Serie A goals with Atalanta) have solidified his role as a pivotal figure in the forward line.

Example: Israel vs Italy Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @2.235 with 1xBet

Looking at the bigger picture.

Historically, the Azzurri have dominated Israel, winning their last three encounters without conceding a loss.

The last meeting dates back to the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, where Italy secured a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Ciro Immobile. Despite this record, Spalletti and his team are not taking anything for granted.

Israel have won three of their last four matches but missed out on the Euros play-offs final due to a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Iceland. The home side will be without some key players like Red Star Belgrade’s goalkeeper Omri Glazer and veteran striker Eran Zahavi, who scored 35 goals with the national side.

Beyond the immediate goals of the Nations League, Italy’s broader objective is clear: reclaim their status among the world’s elite and ensure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The Nations League provides a testing ground, offering Spalletti a platform to mould his squad and implement his vision.

However, the margin for error is thin. A strong performance in the Nations League could provide the momentum needed to tackle the upcoming qualifiers with confidence.

With matches against tougher opponents like France and Belgium also on the horizon, a win against Israel is non-negotiable if Italy wants to keep their Nations League campaign on track.