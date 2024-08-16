Brest vs Marseille Predictions: Marseille to win, Greenwood to score

We look ahead to Brest vs Marseille in Ligue 1 at 5 pm on Saturday and bring you our football betting tips and predictions for the clash.

+

Brest vs Marseille Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Brest vs Marseille

Marseille Victory with odds of @2.50 on 1xBet and @2.38 on Betano, equating to a 38% & 42% chance of De Zerbi winning his first competitive game in charge.

Over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.95 on 1xBet and 1.85 on Betano , representing a 53% & 54% chance for there to be at least three goals in the match.

, representing a 53% & 54% chance for there to be at least three goals in the match. Mason Greenwood to score with odds of @3.25 on 1xBet and 3.40 on Betano , indicating a 33% and 30% chance of the former Manchester United man scoring.

We expect Marseille to come out on top and win the match.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Marseille have been busy this summer and they are about to get their Ligue 1 campaign underway on Saturday against Brest.

Unlike Marseille, Brest were likely delighted with the way last season panned out. The team finished 3rd and qualified for the Champions League. It’s the first time the team has ever qualified for a European competition.

Despite the cash influx from qualifying for Europe’s club competition, Brest have been reluctant to spend in the transfer market. Julien Le Cardinal is the only player they have brought in for a fee heading into the opening weekend.

Roberto De Zerbi has spent the last couple of seasons with Brighton in the Premier League. Although his reputation has grown during his time in England, he now faces a mammoth task in France. De Zerbi was bullish, acknowledging he is in Marseille to challenge PSG’s dominance, but it could be a long road.

Marseille finished 7th in Ligue 1 last season. This meant they failed to qualify for Europe, but fewer fixtures could aid De Zerbi in his first season. The club have spent big to back the new boss, bringing in the likes of Mason Greenwood, Elye Wahi, Ismael Kone and more. A deal for Eddie Nketiha collapsed, so there could be more additions.

Probable Lineups for Brest vs Marseille

The probable lineup for Brest in the "system of play."

Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Ndiaye, Locko; Camara, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Ajorque, Le Douaron

The probable lineup for Marseille in the "system of play."

López:Merlin, Brassier, Balerdi, Murillo; Højbjerg, Koné, Henrique; Greenwood, Carboni, Moumbagna

Marseille are on the Up

The first of our Brest vs Marseille predictions is for the visitors to win the match. There is very little between these sides in the 1x2 market, but Les Phocaeans have enjoyed a more productive summer.

Marseille have a young squad and this will suit De Zerbi, who has proven adept at developing players with levels to find. They have looked strong in pre-season and the fans will be confident of putting the nightmare campaign of 23/24 behind them.

Brest are without a win in their last five friendlies. They were beaten by Newcastle last weekend and should be low on confidence ahead of this one.

Brest vs Marseille Bet 1: Marseille Victory @2.50 with 1xBet and @1.68 on Betano

De Zerbi’s Approach Means Goals

Roberto De Zerbi’s matches in charge of Brighton saw plenty of goals and we expect that trend to follow him to Ligue 1. His teams like to bait the opposition press and pounce in a high-risk, high-reward fashion. The Seagulls’ away matches last season saw 3.16 goals on average, so over 2.5 goals looks like a good bet here.

Marseille’s matches last season also saw plenty of goals, with an average of 2.74. That trend has continued in pre-season under De Zerbi. There has been an average of 3.2 goals per game in their friendlies.

Brest had the fourth-best defence in the top tier of the French football season, but their matches still saw an average of 2.56 goals. They have failed to muster up a single clean sheet in their last five in pre-season, so we should see goals here.

Brest vs MarseilleBet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @1.95 with 1xBet and @1.62 on Betano

Greenwood’s Superior Finishing Ability

It’s been a tumultuous few years for Mason Greenwood, with his actions off the field leaving him exiled by Manchester United. His performances for Getafe last season caught Marseille’s attention.

While there have been critics of the move, Greenwood’s ability on the pitch is undeniable, so we are tipping him to score here.