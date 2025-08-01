Bournemouth vs West Ham predictions: Back the H2H results trend

Our expert has analysed both teams’ form. Their H2H history points to a similar outcome in their final match of this pre-season tournament.

+

Best bets for Bournemouth vs West Ham

BTTS - Yes 1.56 with Bet9ja

Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals 2.02 with Bet9ja

1x2 - Draw 3.45 with Bet9ja

Bournemouth and West Ham should draw 1-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

After narrowly missing out on European qualification in the Premier League last season, Bournemouth have set their sights on qualifying this time around. They’ve brought in two new faces, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and left-back Adrien Truffert to help them achieve that.

The Cherries have enjoyed a largely successful pre-season, winning their opening game of the Premier League Summer Series 3-0 against Everton. However, they were easily swept away by Manchester United on Thursday morning, which made it almost impossible for them to win the tournament.

Even if they were to secure a victory against West Ham, their inferior head-to-head record and the fact that they’d need Everton to beat the Red Devils mean winning the series is now impossible.

West Ham bounced back from their defeat to Manchester United with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Everton on Thursday. Graeme Potter’s charges had to come from behind to snatch three points from the Toffees to lift themselves off the bottom of the standings.

Buoyed by that result, they could try to get one over their Premier League counterparts, making this an exciting watch for the neutrals.

Predicted lineups for Bournemouth vs West Ham

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic; Araujo, Zabarnyi, Soler, Ouattara; Senesi, Hill; Semenyo, Billing, Tavernier; Evanlison

West Ham expected lineup: Foderingham; Wan-Bissaka, Mavrapanos, Kilman, Aguerd; Soucek, Rodriguez, Ward-Prowse; Paqueta, Todibo, Bowen

Goals on the cards

Both sides haven’t been shy in front of goal in the series so far. Bournemouth netted four in two games, averaging two per match. However, Andoni Iraola will be concerned about their defence as the Cherries conceded four times.

West Ham have a similar record here as they’ve scored and conceded three apiece in their two matches. Overall, three of Bournemouth’s last four outings have seen both teams score in the game.

The Hammers have seen that outcome happen in each of their last five matches (100%), which indicates that we could see goals at both ends on Sunday. Additionally, four of the last five head-to-heads produced goals for both teams.

Bournemouth vs West Ham Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes 1.56 with Bet9ja

Expect a tight affair

While both teams are likely to hit the back of the net, we may not see a flurry of goals to end the series. Since it’s the final pre-season in the US, the managers may experiment with their teams more, which could disrupt any momentum they may have gathered.

Furthermore, when these sides meet, they don’t often produce more than two goals. Notably, 80% of their previous five head-to-heads ended with fewer than two goals scored on the day. It’s not entirely impossible for them to score more, but history suggests it won’t be a free-scoring match.

Bournemouth vs West Ham Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - under 2.5 goals 2.02 with Bet9ja

Draws dominate West Ham vs Bournemouth clashes

West Ham enter this fixture with fewer pre-season matches than their opposition. They’ve only played three, but managed to win two. Meanwhile, the Cherries have had more time on the pitch. They’ve played four matches in total and come out on top in three of those (75%).

West Ham’s recent comeback will surely boost their confidence, while Bournemouth’s heavy defeat to Man Utd could have the opposite effect for them. However, it’s worth examining the recent head-to-head data between the clubs.

More often than not, they end up sharing the spoils. Both Premier League matches ended in a draw last season, which is part of a sequence of games where four of the last five ended all square. Another stalemate wouldn’t come as a surprise.