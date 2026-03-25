Betjara is an online gambling platform open to Nigerian bettors and casino players. It is a licensed platform that offers a comprehensive sports betting experience and includes a casino lobby for its members to explore. In this Betjara review, we cover the various key aspects of the platform and explain everything you should know to help you decide if you want to join.

Betjara Key Features

These are the key features at Betjara to explore:

Welcome Bonus: 100% first deposit bonus up to ₦100,000

100% first deposit bonus up to ₦100,000 Sports Betting: 40+ sports including football, basketball, tennis, boxing, with live & virtual betting options

40+ sports including football, basketball, tennis, boxing, with live & virtual betting options Casino Games: Slots, table games, live casino, Aviator, lottery, and jackpot games

Slots, table games, live casino, Aviator, lottery, and jackpot games E-sports: CS:GO, Valorant, Mobile Legends, Call of Duty, and Rainbow 6

CS:GO, Valorant, Mobile Legends, Call of Duty, and Rainbow 6 Payment Methods: Multiple options including Paystack, OPay, PalmPay, Flutterwave, bank transfer, cards, and USSD

Multiple options including Paystack, OPay, PalmPay, Flutterwave, bank transfer, cards, and USSD Accessibility: Desktop, mobile web, Android & iOS apps

Desktop, mobile web, Android & iOS apps Customer Support: 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone

Why choose Betjara: A solid combo of sports betting and casino gaming, recurring bonuses like Ultra Cashback and Accumulator Boost, live betting & streaming, and an easy-to-use app. Perfect for hybrid bettors who enjoy both casino and sports.

Legal in Nigeria: ✅ Licensed by Lagos State Lotteries & Gaming Authority

Betjara Bonus

There are bonuses for new and active bettors on Betjara. Here’s a breakdown of what is available.

Welcome Sports Bonus at Betjara

New sports bettors who complete the Betjara registration process at Betjara can claim a 100% sports welcome bonus up to ₦100,000 on their first deposit.

You need to deposit at least ₦100 to be eligible. Once you claim the offer, you will need to adhere to the following terms:

A 3x wagering requirement

A 14-day window to complete the wagering requirements

Minimum total qualifying odds of 1.40

A minimum of 3 selections per bet

Note that this Betjara bonus has a ₦100,000 maximum potential return limit, and any returns you may get exceeding this amount are invalid.

Other Betjara Offers

Offers Bonus Value Birthday Bash Promo ₦1,000 in free bet ₦1,000 virtual game bonus Acccumulator boost bonus Up to 1000% boost Ultra Cashback Bonus Up to 60% in cashback bonus

Betjara Registration: Is It Easy to Register?

To register an account with Betjara isn’t complex. Once you follow the steps we highlight in this section, you can easily get started with the process and complete it within a few minutes.

Go to the Betjara platform or download the app and open it Visit the registration page Fill in your phone number, create a password, confirm the password, and provide your email Verify your phone number Complete the registration process

Be sure to only visit the official website if you want to complete the Betjara registration on the web to avoid falling into the traps of scammers.

Betjara Sports Section Overview

At Betjara, sports bettors are able to place bets on different sporting events throughout the year. There are different selections to pick from once you navigate to the sports section, including live and upcoming matchups. Some of the popular sports on the site include:

Football

Basketball

Baseball

Boxing

Tennis

Ice Hockey

For each sport, there are various leagues to follow. You can place your bets on the games as they happen. Also, you’ll find esport and virtual sports options at Betjara.

E-sport Options with Betjara

There’s an Esports section you can visit to place your bets on various games, including options like Counter-Strike, Valorant, Mobile Legends, Call of Duty, Honor of Kings, and Rainbow 6, among others. Place your bets on the upcoming matchups or visit the live section to bet on live events. There’s also a live streaming option for these events. Simply toggle the TV bar to see which games are available.

Virtual Sports with Betjara

You can also bet on virtual sports at Betjara. These games are simulated and the outcomes are completely random using an RNG. You can check out this option if you want instant payout on your bets as each game doesn’t take more than a few seconds. Simply navigate to the Virtual Sport section and start betting on Virtual Football or Virtual Greyhounds, depending on your preference.

Betjara Casino Section Overview

It’s no doubt that Betjara is more focused on sports betting, but there’s a casino section for players to explore. Here, you’ll find different slot games as well as other types of casino game genres like crash games, table games, and live casino games.

Aviator Focus

Aviator is a popular casino game at Betjara and anyone who wants to play the game can find it with ease at the casino lobby. This game has simple mechanics and offers instant payouts to players. Its controls are easy to understand, and you can join other players in the community to try and beat the crash. You can also set the auto bet option to enter and exit the round until you hit your preferred payout. But it is good to note that as this game can give you big payouts, it can also lead to huge losses. So, ensure you bet responsibly.

Lucky numbers with Betjara

There are lottery games at Betjara. These games are easy to play, and the instructions are straightforward. You can obtain a return by selecting the right numbers. There are many lottery games to try at Betjara. You can play the different variations of Bingo, Keno, and Scratch games. All you need to do is pick the one you want to play, wait for it to launch, select your lucky numbers, and wait for the result. The games here are completely random, so be sure to only bet money you can afford to lose.

Jackpot - How does it work?

Betjara has a special jackpot section for players who are looking for such a thing. In this section, you can pick from the 40+ titles available. So, whether you want jackpot slot games or other types of jackpots, Betjara covers you. Simply go through the list and pick a suitable option to start playing. Or you can use the search bar to find the game you have in mind. Some interesting titles to check out are Jackpots XXL, Jackpot Blackjack, Jackpot Builders, and Jackpot Cherries.

Discover all the Special Features of Betjara

There are various special features at Betjara and each one helps to improve the overall betting experience. In this section, we cover the various special features to give you insight into what’s available and how they work.

Live Betting & Live Streaming

The live betting section is available to players who want to bet on games after kick off. To do this, you can easily visit the platform’s live betting page to see which matches are available and what markets are open. Then, you can make your picks based on what’s happening in the game. In addition to betting live, there is a TV feature for live streaming. Once you toggle the feature on, you can see the games available on live stream. Click one and start watching. Only proceed if you are connected to a strong internet network to ensure you get the best service.

Cash Out & Bet Builder

Once you place your accumulator or single bets, while the game is on, you can always choose to obtain a possible return before the game finishes. This helps to keep your bankroll safe from any unpredicted last minute losses. Your cashout grows when more legs in your accumulator hits. You can also take advantage of the Bet Builder feature to increase your potential payout as you can place multiple bets on a single event with this option. To do this, you can navigate to the Bet Builder option once you open the game you want to wager on.

Virtual Sports Combi Boost

If you prefer to bet on virtual games, you can consider the Combi Boost feature. With this feature, you can unlock up to 40% additional possible returns. Note that the more virtual games you add to your betslip, the higher the combo boost you’ll receive. The minimum number of selections you must have in your betslip to qualify for this bonus is three. And if you have 9+ events, you’ll receive a 40% boost.

Betjara Mobile App

This section provides insight into the Betjara betting app.

Betjara app: available devices & usability review

Betjara has a mobile app you can download on Android or iOS devices. All you need to do is to visit your respective store to download and install the application. The Betjara app has a smooth interface that meets the modern standard. It has the standard top and bottom homescreen menus to allow for easy navigation to different sections on the platform. For casino games, you can simply click on the casino icon to visit the lobby. Then, you can click on the Sports section to open the sportsbook. In conclusion, Betjara’s app is impressive and it provides an excellent betting experience for players.

Operation System Android/APK iOS Compatibility Yes Yes Software Version 2.0.1 1.0.1 File Size 39.8 MB 245 MB Download Link CM to provide CM to provide

How to Place Bets with Betjara

To place sports bets on the platform, you can follow the steps we highlight in this section, whether on your phone or desktop devices.

Once on the platform, click on the Sports tab Select the sport you want to bet on Scroll to the tournament or league you prefer Select the game Choose your preferred market and click on the appropriate odds Enter the amount you want to bet Submit your bet

Note that the odds can change while placing your bets, especially if you’re placing a live bet. So, be on the lookout for the odds changes and perform the right action accordingly.

Betjara Payment Methods

The table below shows the different payment methods and their corresponding deposit and withdrawal limits.

Payment methods Min/Max Deposit Min/Max Withdrawal Opay ₦100 - ₦5,000,000 - PalmPay ₦100 - ₦1,000,000 - Flutterwave ₦100 - ₦500,000 - Paystack ₦100 - ₦1,000,000 ₦1,000 - ₦1,000,000 Bank Transfer ₦100 - ₦1,000,000 - Cash ₦100 - ₦1,000,000 - Bank Card ₦100 - ₦1,000,000 - E-wallet ₦100 - ₦1,000,000 -

What Measures Ensure the Security at Betjara?

Betjara is a secure platform owned and operated by Jara Investment Limited, a company licensed by the FCT-LRO in Abuja. It also holds a Sports Betting and Casino license from the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority. It operates under the permit number LSLGA/OP/OSB/BJ070325. In addition, the site is protected by an SSL encryption to ensure data protection and transactions are completed through secure payment systems.

Betjara Customer Service

If you encounter issues at Betjara, you can reach out to the team using any of the available support options. The live chat option is the most effective, especially if you want to receive instant response. To start the conversation, click on the floating chat icon and send your message. During our review, we asked the support to explain the withdrawal process to us and we got an instant reponse. Other ways you can contact the team are email and telephone.

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Paul Udor

What are the pros and cons of this operator?

Betjara is an impressive sports betting and casino gaming platform that offers different bonuses for new and existing players. It has an incredible sports betting section and an above-average casino lobby. There are other positives to the platform and also some negatives to note, which I highlight in the table below:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Beautifully-designed and easy to navigate mobile app interface Not enough casino gaming features Multiple sports betting features and bonus offers The live streaming feature is not extensive Instant response from the live chat support agent Secure deposit payment options

What does Betjara stand out for in the market?

What Betjara stands out for is the various recurring bonuses players can claim. From the Birthday Bash promo to the Ultra Cashback offer, there is a lot to enjoy once you’re an active member on the platform. These bonuses give you extra funds to wager on events and recover losses.

Why should a new player sign up with Betjara?

New players should sign up with Betjara for the combo and accumulator boosters available on Betjara. Not many sports betting platforms in Nigeria offer these features. Therefore, you can create an account today to enjoy these features and stand a chance to hit a bigger payout.

FAQ

This section provides answers to multiple common questions asked overtime, giving you more insight into the platform.

Which country owns Betjara?

Betjara is owned by Jara Investment Limited, a company registered and located in Nigeria.

Does Betjara work in Nigeria?

Yes, Betjara works fine in Nigeria, providing access to different features and various bonus offers to new and existing players.

How to use the Betjara welcome bonus?

Once you claim the welcome bonus, you can use it to place bets by selecting it after you’ve created your betslip and added at least three events.

Is the Betjara affiliate legit?

Yes, Betjara offers a legitimate affiliate program in partnership with AffiliatePark. You can sign up and obtain a potentially extra amount of commission.

How can I withdraw money from Betjara?

To withdraw your money from your Betjara account, you have to visit your profile, click on withdraw, select your bank, enter the amount you want to deposit, and complete the process.

What is the minimum bet on Betjara?

The minimum amount you can bet on Betjara is ₦10.

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