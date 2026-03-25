How to Register with Betjara in March 2026?

Follow these simple steps to create your account and claim the full welcome bonus using our special promo code:

Visit the Betjara Website or App

Open the Betjara website on your desktop or mobile. Or download the Betjara app from the Play Store or App Store. Open the Registration Page

Click the green Register button on the homepage. Provide Your Phone Number

Enter an active phone number you can access for verification. Create a Password

Choose a secure password you can remember and confirm it. Enter Our Betjara Promo Code

Use our special promo code GOAL** in the Promo Code field. This ensures you get the full welcome bonus. Enter Your Email

Provide an email address that can receive messages from Betjara for account verification. Agree to Terms & Conditions

Make sure to read and accept Betjara’s terms and conditions to proceed. Verify Your Account

You’ll receive a verification code on your phone. Enter it to complete your registration.

Once you complete the verification process, your account will be created. Then, you can proceed with the Betjara sign-in to deposit money, claim the welcome bonus, and start placing your bets.

Terms and Conditions to Open an Account on Betjara

To open an account with Betjara, you must adhere to the following terms and conditions to be part of the community:

Must be at least 18 years old

Must reside within the Nigerian territory

Must have documents for identification and KYC verification

What is the Betjara Registration Bonus?

New players who complete the Betjara account registration process can claim a welcome offer of an 100% bonus up to ₦100,000 on their first deposit. To be eligible, you must deposit at least ₦100 after creating an account.

Bonus Details Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₦100,000 (min deposit ₦100) Wagering 3x bonus on multi-bets Minimum Odds 1.40+ on each bet

So, for instance, to claim a ₦10,000 bonus, you’ll need to hit a ₦30,000 turnover. Also, note that you must be at least 18 to be able to register and qualify for this bonus. Full T&Cs apply.

How to Register to Betjara via Mobile?

You can also complete the Betjara registration by email or phone number on your mobile device. The Betjara app registration process is similar to the one we highlighted in the previous “How to Register With Betjara” section. Follow the steps we mentioned there and provide the necessary details to start and finish the process.

How to Verify Your Account?

Aside from the phone and email verification prompted during the registration process, Betjara requires a KYC verification, which is in accordance with its licensing regulation.

So if you want to verify your account to enjoy untethered gambling, here are the steps to follow:

Click on the profile icon: First you need to click on the Profile icon on the Betjara website to open your profile menu. Click the “Account” tab: Then you need to click the account button to open the “Account” page. Fill the personal details form: The next step once you’re on the accounts page is to enter your personal details. Here, you need to enter your name, birthdate, nationality, passport or ID number, and region. Provide ID Document for verification: After that, you must complete the ID verification. For this, you need to provide one of the documents requested. You can submit your International Passport, Voter’s Card, Driving License, National Identity Card, and Card of Residency. Provide additional documents: You should also provide additional documents, including a Selfie, Bank Statement, and/or Card of Residency to fully complete the verification process.

Note that this process might take some time to complete. So, be ready to wait a few hours before your account is verified.

How to Log in to Your Betjara Account

If you already have an account, follow these simple steps to log in and start betting:

Open the Login Page

Go to the Betjara website or open the app, then click the Login button. Enter Your Phone Number

Use the phone number you registered with. Enter Your Password

Type the password you created during registration. Click Login

Press the Login button to access your account.

Forgot your password?

If you can’t remember it, click “Forgot Your Password” and follow the instructions to create a new one.

What are the Payment Methods Available to Deposit Funds After Registering?

If you want to fund your newly created account, you can do so by visiting the deposit page and selecting from the wide range of payment methods available. These include:

Paystack Bank

OPay Bank Transfer

Palmpay Bank Transfer

Kuda Bank Transfer

Monnify

OPay Bank Account

Flutterwave Bank Transfer

Paystack Bank Transfer

OPay Bank Card

Paystack Card

Monnify Card

OPay Bank USSD

Paystack USSD

Flutterwave USSD

Paystack

USSD

PaystackQR

OPay App

Choose from any of these options for an instant and straightforward deposit process. Don’t forget to stay within the specified minimum and maximum limits for each one to avoid any unnecessary delays or issues.

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Paul Udor

What do you think about Betjara?

Betjara is a pretty standard online gambling platform that provides a good blend of casino gaming and sports betting to Nigerian bettors. It might not be one of the top names in the country, but it has many impressive features that make it a competitive option.

From its welcome bonus to the various localized deposit options, there is much to enjoy on the platform. However, the limited casino offers and withdrawal method might affect the overall gambling experience for certain players.

What do you like about Betjara?

While reviewing Betjara, I liked a few things about the platform. Here are three of the top things I liked about Betjara:

The beautifully designed mobile betting app

The comprehensive assistance provided by the email support team

The instant deposit options available

What could be improved on the Betjara products?

In addition to the things I liked, there are a few things I believed could be improved on Betjara products. These include:

The limited casino bonus offer

The outdated website interface on desktop

Providing detailed information on the VIP program

To which type of player would you suggest Betjara?

I would recommend Betjara to football fans because it offers an extensive number of football betting options. It covers many leagues and tournaments and provides impressive odds for each event. So, if you love betting on football, Betjara is a good option to consider.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Localized selection of payment options VIP program not properly structured Impressive mobile betting app Not enough casino bonus offers 24/7 live chat available

Frequently Asked Questions

To give you more information, here are the answers to a few common questions from other users.

How long does the Betjara registration take?

Registration at Betjara takes less than a minute once you follow the steps we highlight in this guide.

Who can sign up to Betjara?

Any Nigerian bettor who is at least 18 years old can sign up to Bejara. Simply ensure you have access to a stable internet connection.

How to get the Betjara registration bonus?

If you want to claim the Betjara welcome bonus, you need to deposit at least ₦100 after creating your account.

Is it possible to place a bet on Betjara without an account?

No, it is not possible to place a bet on Betjara without having a funded account.

How to reset my password on Betjara?

If you want to reset your password, you simply need to click on the “Forgot Your Password” button to start the process.

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