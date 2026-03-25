Specifications Android/APK iOs RAM 1 GB+ 1 GB+ Version 2.0.1 1.0.1 Size 39.8 MB 245 MB Compatible Devices Android 8.0 (Oreo) or higher 15.0 or higher

How to Download the Betjara app for Android?

If you want to download the Betjara APK on your mobile device, you can do so by following the steps highlighted in this section.

Open your Google Play Store app Search for the Betjara NG app Click the “Install” button Wait for the download to complete Launch the app

This process shouldn’t take more than 2-3 minutes, depending on your internet connection. And once you’re done, you can load the app and start placing your bets whenever you want. Ensure you are connected to the internet anytime you want to use the Betjara Android app to avoid any crashes or delays.

What are the Betjara Android System Requirements?

If you have a standard Android device, you shouldn’t have any issues downloading the Betjara app. Ensure your phone meets the following specifications before you proceed to download the app from the Play Store.

Specifications Android/APK App Size 39.8 MB Software Version 2.0.1 Operating System Android 8.0 (Oreo) Minimum Space Needed 300 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Google Play Yes

How to Download the Betjara IOS App?

For players with iPhones and iPads that want to download the app for mobile betting, here are a few steps you can take to complete the process.

Open the App Store on your phone Search for BetJara Click on the “Get” button Authorize the installation Wait for it to install Launch the iOS betting app

Once the app loads, you can proceed to log in to your account or create one. Then, you can place bets on matchups and leagues as they happen. You can also claim bonuses and enjoy the different features available on the platform as a new or existing player.

What are the Betjara iOS System Requirements?

Players with iOS devices that meet a particular standard are able to download the Betjara app with ease. Check out the table we highlight below to see if your device meets these requirements before you go ahead to download the app.

Specifications iOs App Size 245MB Software Version 1.0.1 Operating System iOS 15 Minimum Space Needed 1GB+ Internet Connection Required Yes Available on App Store Yes

What are the Features of the Betjara App?

On the Betjara app, there are various features that make it enjoyable and perfect for online betting. These are some of the most important features we found on the app.

Live Betting

With the live betting feature, players can place bets on events even after kick off. They can navigate to the Live section by clicking the “Live” button on the bottom menu. This feature also includes live streaming for certain matchups, giving players the chance to watch the game and place bets based on what’s happening in the game.

Welcome Bonus

New players who complete the Betjara registration process and make their first deposit may be eligible for a welcome bonus offer. There is a bonus offer that can be used to place bets on sports, and also a casino welcome bonus that you can claim with out special Betjara promo code.

Casino Gaming

Navigate to the “Casino” section to play the different games available. If you like spinning the reels on slots or playing table and card games, Betjara has something for you. It also includes other types of casino games, such as Aviator, Bingo, Keno, Dice, Mines, and many more, giving you enough options to choose from.

Book A Bet

On the app, you can select games and book them to bet on in the future. For instance, if you have some picks in mind but are not ready to place a bet yet, you can simply select them and book the bet to get a booking code. When you want to wager, you can simply click on the Book A Bet tab to enter the code and load it to place your bet.

Results

If you want to see results of games that have ended, you can open the Results section in the sidebar menus. There you’ll see results from different leagues and tournaments. Scroll through the available option to find the ones you want. You can also switch between sports to make your search easier.

My Bets

To see how your betslips are fairing if you have multiple, you can click on the My Bets tab. Ensure you’re logged in to your account to access this section. Once you’re there, you can see what’s happening and decide whether you want to cash out or wait for the games to complete if you have an accumulator bet.

Virtual Sports Betting

If you love betting on simulated games, the app has a virtual sports betting section where you can place your bets on virtual football games or virtual greyhounds racing. Pick the option you prefer and place your bets on the game you want. You don’t have to wait for long to see the results.

Live Chat

You can easily use the live chat feature on the app. Whenever there is an issue or you have a complaint, you can go ahead to contact the team and get them to resolve your issue or transfer you to the proper channel. The live chat feature is available 24/7. Once you open it, you can start the conversation.

How to Register via the App?

Completing the registration process on the app is the same as the web version. Once the app is launched, you can head to the registration page to provide your information and complete the process within a few minutes. You can always check out our guide on Betjara registration to learn more about creating an account through the app.

Betjara Welcome Bonus

Even if you register through the mobile app, the Bejara welcome bonus is available to you. All you need to do is deposit at least ₦100 to be eligible for both the sports and the casino offers.

You’ll receive 100% up to ₦100,000 in both cases. If you’re a sports bettor, you can use the bonus to bet on various sporting events, while casino players can use it to wager on slot games.

Note that for sports bettors, the wagering requirement is 3x and is valid for 14 days. Meanwhile, it is 20x for casino players, and the validity period is 48 hours.

Betjara Mobile vs Desktop Versions

Playing at Betjara on mobile or desktop shares many similarities. You’ll get access to the core functionalities and not miss any important feature, regardless of the device you choose to use. However, there are a few differences when comparing both versions, which we highlight in the table below:

Mobile App Desktop Version Comes with a more modern interface Has an outdated design Can enter your account with FaceID on the mobile app Can only log in to your account using your details Must have enough phone storage to use the app Doesn’t need any extra storage to access the website

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Paul Udor

What do you think about the Betjara App?

The Betjara app meets the modern standards and is a worthwhile app to download, especially if you are already a member of the platform. From my investigation, I found the app to be easy to use and straightforward. It is beautifully-designed and maintains the core features you’ll find on the web. Despite the iOS version requiring high storage, it is still a good enough option to use.

What do you like about the Betjara App?

I like the Results feature on the app. It is a good option to have, especially for bettors who want to bet on unknown leagues that might be hard to track down. With this feature, you can easily scroll to the country and select the league to see all the results from that matchday.

What could be improved on the Betjara app?

Although the app has many positives, I believe they could improve the “Results” feature by adding a search bar. That way, you can easily search for the game you’re looking for to see the result without having to scroll through many games at a time.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Can access your account without having to enter your login details everytime Can’t download it on devices with small storage capacity Has a beautiful interface Can only use after downloading the app Includes many impressive betting features

FAQs

Still in doubt about the Betjara betting app? We’ve answered the most frequently asked questions on the subject below.

Does Betjara work in Nigeria?

Yes, Betjara works well in Nigeria. Players in the country can register, deposit, and place bets on games.

Is the Betjara application available for both Android and iOS devices?

Yes, the app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

How do I create an account on the Betjara application?

To create an account on the app, you simply need to click on the register button after loading the app, enter your details, and complete it in no time.

Which country owns Betjara?

Betjara is owned by a Nigerian company, Jara Investment Limited.

What is the Betjara app used for?

The Bejara app is used for online betting and casino gaming.

Is Betjara legal?

Yes, the platform is legal. It holds a sports betting and casino gaming license and operates under the license number - 6985080.

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