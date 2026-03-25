What is the Betjara Promo Code?

The Betjara promo code GOAL**** is required to activate the welcome bonus and access the full offer.

👉 To get the code, click the button on this page and reveal it before completing the Betjara registration or making your first deposit.

Below is a breakdown of the offer, including its description, terms, and conditions.

Betjara Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Welcome Bonus Description 100% bonus up to ₦100,000 Wagering Requirements 3x Maximum Withdrawal Amount ₦100,000 Minimum Deposit ₦100 Minimum Bet No minimum value amount, but at least 3 selections per bet at the minimum total odds of 1.40 Betjara Promo Code GOAL****

How to Use the Betjara Promo Code?

To claim the Betjara welcome bonus, you must use our special promo code during your deposit.

Follow these steps:

👉 Click the “Show Code” button on this page to reveal the Betjara promo code (GOAL****). Open the Betjara platform (app or website). On the registration page, fill in your phone number, choose a password, and enter the promo code GOAL****. Agree to the terms and conditions. You will receive a verification code on your phone – enter it to confirm your account. After verification, go to the deposit page and choose your preferred payment method. Click “Deposit” to complete your first deposit and claim the bonus.

Note that, at this time, you can simply click the “Choose Your Bonus” icon and select the one you want from the available list while depositing.

What other offers is Betjara offering?

Aside from the Betjara welcome bonus, there are other offers to enjoy available at Betjara. After enjoying the welcome offer, you can explore these other bonuses and use them to improve your chances of winning.

Bonus Description Visit Betjara 🎰 100% Casino Welcome Bonus 100% bonus up to ₦100,000 on first deposit Claim Bonus 📈 1000% Accumulator Bonus Boost multibet winnings up to 1000% Use Bonus 🎲 Double Dooble Virtual Sport bets can be doubled for lucky users Try Now 💸 Ultra Cashback Refund 5-60% if only one selection loses Get Cashback 🛠️ Bet Builder Combine multiple selections from a single match Build Bet ⚽ GO TO SPORT Place bets instantly on all sports Go Now

100% Casino Welcome Bonus

Betjara gives new casino players a 100% matched bonus up to ₦100,000 on their first deposit. After registering and depositing at least ₦100, the bonus is automatically added. Wagering requirements are 20x, and the bonus is valid for 48 hours. A perfect way to explore slots and table games on the Betjara app or website.

1000% Accumulator Bonus

With the Accumulator Bonus, your multibet winnings can increase by up to 1000%. Simply add multiple selections to a bet slip (minimum 2 selections, each with odds of 1.20+). The more events you add, the bigger the bonus applied to your winnings. This is ideal for sports bettors who love combining matches for higher payouts.

Double Dooble

The Double Dooble promotion rewards 12 lucky Virtual Sport bettors every day. Place a bet of at least ₦2,000 with minimum odds of 1.7, and if your bet is selected and wins, your payout is doubled. This adds an exciting layer of chance to your Virtual Sport betting experience.

Ultra Cashback

Ultra Cashback helps reduce losses on express bets. Place a bet with at least 3 selections, each at minimum odds of 1.5, and stake at least ₦2,000. If only one selection loses, you receive a partial refund ranging from 5% to 60% depending on the number of selections. This is perfect for players who like taking bigger risks with more safety.

Bet Builder

Bet Builder lets you create custom multi-leg bets from a single match. Instead of separate bets on outcomes like match result, goalscorers, or over/under totals, you can combine them into one bet slip with enhanced odds. It’s an excellent tool for bettors who want more control over their wagers and bigger potential payouts.

GO TO SPORT

The Go to Sport section provides access to all sports markets, including football, basketball, esports, and more. Place bets instantly on live or pre-match events, and take advantage of Betjara’s promotions and odds boosts. It’s the fastest way to start betting across multiple sports.

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Paul Udor

What do you think about the Betjara bonus?

The Betjara welcome bonus is an interesting offer that helps sports bettors receive extra on their first deposit bonus. The ₦100 minimum deposit limit makes it accessible to even low stakers. I believe the bonus is a good way to get your feet through the door and try your luck for a real money return. The wagering requirements and conditions are also manageable and since there is a 14-day validity period, there’s enough time to complete the wagering required. The only problem is that it has a 1.40 minimum odds requirement, making it risky for players who prefer playing it safe.

What do you like about Betjara?

I like the existing customers’ offers. For one, they cater to both sports bettors and casino players. One of the offers that truly caught my eyes was the Ultra Cashback bonus. Getting a refund on your lost bet is an excellent option for players, especially those who enjoy playing long tickets.

To which type of player would you suggest Betjara?

I would suggest Betjara to hybrid bettors who enjoy both casino gaming and sports betting. Betjara offers a true balance than most online betting sites in Nigeria. Therefore, those who want to explore both options can always consider Betjara for their next betting experience and claim the various bonuses available.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple casino and sports bonus offers Short validity period for some offers Refund on multibet losses Relatively low bonus value for high rollers Downloadable mobile app for Android and iOS

Why is my Betjara Promo Code Not Working?

There are a number of reasons for the promo code not to be working. Here are some common reasons a promo code fails and simple ways you can fix them.

Incorrectly Entered Code

One of the main reasons many promo codes fail is that they are entered incorrectly. Most codes are case sensitive and must be entered as displayed.

How to fix it:

Copy the code as it is and paste it

Ensure there are no spaces and avoid any copy-paste errors

Paste the code into the right field

Invalid or Expired Code

Another issue is that you might be seeing the code late. So, even if you copy it correctly, it might not still work because it is expired or invalid.

How to fix it:

Check with the customer support to know if it is invalid or expired

Get the more current or valid code

Enter the new code

Ineligible Account Because You’ve Already Deposited

If you’ve already deposited, you won’t be eligible for the special welcome offer the promo code will give you. In this case, you won’t be eligible to use the promo code.

How to fix it:

Find an appropriate Betjara code for existing bettors

Use the code to claim the available bonus

How to Contact Betjara Customer Service?

While on the Betjara platform, you might encounter problems or have issues you need to resolve. Once this happens, you can reach out to the support team through any of the available channels. The Betjara live chat offers instant response, while the email support provides a more comprehensive breakdown. So, you can choose either one based on your preference.

Support Channel Availability Estimated Time Email 24/7 3 minutes to 5 hours Live Chat 24/7 Under 1 minute

💡 Want to learn more about Betjara?

Check out our full Betjara review for a complete breakdown of bonuses, features, pros & cons, and expert insights.

FAQs

If you still have questions about the Betjara promo code, feel free to delve into the section below. We’ve answered users’ most searched questions.

Is Betjara legit?

Yes, Betjara is a legitimate online gambling platform for Nigerian bettors. It has a license issued by the FCT-LRO in Abuja, Nigeria. It also operates under a permit from the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority with permit number LSLGA/OP/OSB/BJ070325 for sports betting and online casino gaming.

How much bonus can I get with the Betjara promo code in March 2026 ?

You can claim a 100% bonus up to ₦100,000 once you complete the account registration process. Simply deposit at least ₦100 to be eligible.

Is there a minimum deposit for the Betjara bonus?

Yes, there’s a minimum amount you must deposit before you are able to claim the Betjara bonus, and the minimum is ₦100.

Are there any wagering requirements associated with the Betjara bonus?

Yes, there is a wagering requirement you must complete after receiving the bonus. The wagering requirement is 3x, and only bets with at least 3 events and odds of 1.40 or more qualify. Note that you have 14 days to complete this wagering requirement.

Where is Betjara located?

Betjara is owned and operated by Jara Investment Limited, a company located at Dominion Plaza Igbo-efo Bus Stop, Lekki Epe Expressway Ajah, Eti-Osa, Lagos, 101227, Nigeria.

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